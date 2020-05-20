Quantcast
Colorado man shoots Waffle House cook who asked him to wear a face mask

Published

1 min ago

on

A Colorado man shot a Waffle House worker who asked him to wear a face mask inside the restaurant.

Kelvin Watson was arrested and charged with attempted murder after the violent dispute last Thursday at the Aurora eatery, where employees told police a waitress had asked the man to wear a mask to place a carry-out order, reported KDVR-TV.

The 27-year-old Watson allegedly returned with a mask, which he still was not wearing, and placed a small gun on the counter after he was asked again to wear the face covering.

“I could blow your brains out,” he told a cook, according to witnesses.

Witnesses said Watson returned the following night just after midnight, and the same cook said he would not serve the man — who then slapped the cook across the face.

The cook then ran toward the back of the restaurant, and Watson allegedly shot him in the chest or abdomen outside the Waffle House.

The cook was taken to a hospital and then released later Friday afternoon.

The city of Aurora does not have a mandate requiring masks in public settings, but they are required in other Denver suburbs and are recommended by county health officials.

Watson was taken into custody Monday, police said.


