Car rampage through Colorado protesters compared to Charlottesville attack that killed Heather Heyer

On Thursday, at a protest in Denver, Colorado against the police killing of George Floyd, the driver of a black SUV tried to run down one of the demonstrators, in an incident captured on video.

Nobody appears to have been killed. However, horrified commenters on social media compared the incident to the vehicle-ramming attack in Charlottesville, where a neo-Nazi drove a car into a crowd and killed counterprotester Heather Heyer.

Arrest this driver. Attempted murder. This is how Heather Heyer died. https://t.co/pxGmEFDZkC — Kristina Beverlin (@krisbeverlin) May 29, 2020

In response to Heather Heyer’s murder in Charlottesville, six states introduced bills to legalize running vehicles into protesters https://t.co/dAJslrCa0c — elle hardy (@ellehardy) May 29, 2020

This was almost another Heather Heyer and people in the comments are defending the driver, something is really broken with these people — ItsAlanzo (@ItsAlanzo) May 29, 2020

This isn't bumper cars. What happened in that vid has only slight difference from a right winger murdering Heather Heyer. — enemy (@kennethkorri) May 29, 2020

everyone also seems to have forgotten about Charlottesville and Heather Heyer, also v cool — christina (@rebelhoser) May 29, 2020