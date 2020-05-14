Quantcast
Columnist explains why Trump has publicly turned on Dr. Anthony Fauci

Published

2 hours ago

on

President Donald Trump is in an awkward position. If he doesn’t reopen the country — the economy will likely stay where it is. If he reopens the country prematurely, people will die. In an election year, he’s betting on the economy being the more important option than the lives of Americans.

A CNN column proposes a few reasons that Trump has decided to wage a war against Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s leading epidemiologist.

It isn’t merely that Trump has decided that the country needs to reopen all businesses, it’s that he doesn’t seem to have another plan for reviving the economy other than reopening. Any future stimulus package Democrats are working on is “dead on arrival,” Trump proclaimed in a Fox News interview Wednesday.

“The White House has now essentially bet everything that states loosening restrictions will spur growth in time for November’s election,” the column explained.

Fauci’s information flies in the face of Trump’s plans. If a scientific expert says reopening will cause more suffering and death, Americans stand up and take notice. They’re likely more apt to trust a long-time virus expert over a president who told the world to inject disinfectant into their bodies to kill the virus.

Fox News spent most of the week attacking Fauci, saying that “no one elected him,” and warning people he was becoming a dictator.

“By casting him as an unelected bureaucrat who is attempting to undermine Trump, they’re harkening back to the ‘deep state’ conspiracies that have fueled Trump countless times before, most recently during impeachment and even concurrently with the events surrounding the Michael Flynn case,” the report continued.

At the same time, Trump is likely miffed that more people trust Fauci than himself. Approval ratings show that Fauci is far more trusted by the public than the president.

“Officials say Trump has long held out some resentment that Fauci is respected and liked by people he has struggled to convert,” said CNN.

Fauci testified this week that his relationship with Trump isn’t a combative one, but Trump is being undermined publicly and he isn’t happy about it.

The good doctor likely isn’t headed for the political guillotine, but CNN anticipated the White House will begin to limit Fauci’s public appearances and find other scientists who can undermine his warnings and match the president’s strive to reopen at all costs.

Read the full column at CNN.com.

GOP’s ‘deep state’ hypocrisy reaches chilling new heights

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Donald Trump's antics are often analyzed as a variant of either a distraction ploy, part of a large and sinister plot, or simply the logical evolution of modern Republican politics. His latest outburst is a mix of his go-tos and is rooted in a foundational vendetta against his predecessor — the perfect red meat for the GOP base. This time, Trump's playbook allows Republicans to feign outrage over legitimate intelligence gathering while simultaneously signing off on warrantless searches of U.S. citizens' internet browser histories.

‘You callin me an idiot?’ Protesters caught on video bickering over bringing guns to Michigan anti-lockdown protest

Published

22 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

During an anti-lockdown protest at the Michigan State Capitol this Thursday, an argument broke out between protesters after one complained that too many people were bringing their guns to the demonstration.

In a video highlighted by WWMT, a woman in a green jacket can be seen confronting a group of protesters, one with an assault rifle slung over his chest, apparently telling them that their presence is harming the overall goals of the protest.

One man, with a cellphone in his hand, accused the woman of being a liberal.

‘Lives were lost’: Dr. Rick Bright slams Trump administration over N95 masks during tense House hearing

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 14, 2020

By

Ousted U.S. vaccine chief Dr. Rick Bright testified on Thursday that "lives were lost" because the Trump administration failed to ramp up the production of personal protective equipment like N95 respirators.

During testimony before a House committee, the former director of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority said that he sounded the alarm about the need for protective equipment at the outset of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"There were dozens of these alerts," Bright explained. "I pushed those forward to our leadership... I pushed those warnings to our critical infrastructure protection team. I pushed those warnings to our strategic national stockpile team who has the responsibility of procuring those medical supplies for our stockpile."

