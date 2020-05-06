Quantcast
Confusion reigns in Trump's coronavirus task force as he gives contradictory statements on its future: CNN

Published

1 min ago

on

Despite evidence that the pandemic is still wreaking havoc, the Trump administration announced on Tuesday that it would be “winding down” the duties of its coronavirus task force. One day later, Trump took to Twitter and declared that the task force’s work will continue “indefinitely” but will instead be focusing on reopening the economy.

While Trump’s mixed messaging on the task force’s future has Americans confused, CNN reports that the team’s own members are confused as well. A source speaking to CNN says that the members are “unsure what’s happening with the panel.”

CNN’s source says the panel has “not been told what will happen next.”

They will reportedly be meeting later today in a closed-door meeting to discuss its future.


