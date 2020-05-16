Quantcast
Congressman complains of being ‘bored’ while the HEROES Act ‘gathers dust on Mitch McConnell’s desk’

Published

2 hours ago

on

On Saturday, a congressman released a Tik Tok video showing his boredom while the U.S. Senate refuses to take up the Heroes Act.

Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH) posted video where he lip-syncs that he’s “bored in the House.”

The video shows the former presidential candidate in his office.

“When you pass the HEROES Act to get people help ASAP … but it gathers dust on Mitch McConnell’s desk because there’s no urgency,” displays on title cards.

The “Health and Economic 6 Recovery Omnibus Emergency Solutions Act” is a $3 billion economic stimulus package.

Watch:


