Connecticut woman spits in man’s face for walking wrong way in supermarket aisle: police

A Connecticut woman allegedly removed her mask and spit in another shopper’s face because he wouldn’t follow social distancing guidelines.
Newton police said 40-year-old Martine Shanchuk, of Sandy Hook, told them she got into an argument May 18 with a “young male” who was going the wrong way down an aisle at Big Y supermarket, which is limiting customer traffic to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reported Patch.
“She felt it was necessary to tell him to turn around and enforce Bit Y’s aisle rules herself,” police said.
When the other shopper refused to turn around, police said Shanuck “just stopped in the aisle to prevent him from continuing down the aisle in the wrong direction.”
She continued shouting at the man, and officers said she then removed her mask and spit in his face after he disregarded her complaints.
Shanuck was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace, a misdemeanor that carries a a maximum punishment of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.
