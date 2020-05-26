Quantcast
Connect with us

Connecticut woman spits in man’s face for walking wrong way in supermarket aisle: police

Published

1 min ago

on

A Connecticut woman allegedly removed her mask and spit in another shopper’s face because he wouldn’t follow social distancing guidelines.

Newton police said 40-year-old Martine Shanchuk, of Sandy Hook, told them she got into an argument May 18 with a “young male” who was going the wrong way down an aisle at Big Y supermarket, which is limiting customer traffic to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reported Patch.

ADVERTISEMENT

“She felt it was necessary to tell him to turn around and enforce Bit Y’s aisle rules herself,” police said.

When the other shopper refused to turn around, police said Shanuck “just stopped in the aisle to prevent him from continuing down the aisle in the wrong direction.”

She continued shouting at the man, and officers said she then removed her mask and spit in his face after he disregarded her complaints.

Shanuck was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace, a misdemeanor that carries a a maximum punishment of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Connecticut woman spits in man’s face for walking wrong way in supermarket aisle: police

Published

1 min ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

A Connecticut woman allegedly removed her mask and spit in another shopper's face because he wouldn't follow social distancing guidelines.

Newton police said 40-year-old Martine Shanchuk, of Sandy Hook, told them she got into an argument May 18 with a "young male" who was going the wrong way down an aisle at Big Y supermarket, which is limiting customer traffic to prevent the spread of coronavirus, reported Patch.

"She felt it was necessary to tell him to turn around and enforce Bit Y's aisle rules herself," police said.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Ron DeSantis: ‘Obviously’ Trump will ‘abide’ by safety rules if RNC convention is moved to Florida

Published

1 min ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) said he made a pitch to the White House this week for the Republican National Convention to be moved from North Carolina to Florida.

DeSantis revealed on Tuesday that he had spoken to White House officials about moving the convention after President Donald Trump threatened to pull the event from Charlotte unless Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper agreed to allow people to "fully occupy" the arena.

While speaking to reporters, the Florida governor insisted that Trump would follow public health guidelines if the event was moved to his state.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Pandemic historian shocked by Trump’s ‘incomprehensibly incoherent’ COVID-19 response

Published

10 mins ago

on

May 26, 2020

By

A historian who has written an entire book about the 1918 Spanish flu pandemic in the United States tells the Washington Post that President Donald Trump's response to the COVID-19 pandemic has left him stunned.

Historian John M. Barry, the author of "The Great Influenza: The Story of the Deadliest Pandemic in History," explains how Trump has hampered his own government's response by giving wildly erratic messages about the dangers of the disease.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image