Conservative burned to the ground by MSNBC host for dismissing Michelle Obama as a mere ‘first wife’
In a biting editorial commentary by “AM Joy” host Joy Reid, a columnist of the conservative National Review Online was dragged over the coals for a series of dismissive columns about former First Lady Michell Obama where he reduced her to nothing more than a woman who happened to be married to a famous man.
Reid began by sarcastically reading from one of the columns.
“Allow me to read from one particularly sad piece of haterism, from the very angry, angry, National Review: ‘Thousands of strong, smart, independent women flock to every public appearance of, and hang on every platitude of, a woman whose sole notable accomplishment is her marriage. Lucking into marrying a celebrity is not usually posited to be the aim of feminism. No one can name a single other exceptional, or even unusual, achievement.'”
“Yeah, fellas,” Reid smirked. “Graduating from Princeton and Harvard Law School and being an associate at a top Chicago law firm, and Executive Director of Community of Affairs for the University of Chicago Hospitals — earning more than any United States Senator.
“As first lady launching the ‘Let’s Move’ campaign with partners like Nike and Walmart and Serena Williams to fight childhood obesity, particularly for working-class and poor kids. Calling on men to ‘be better,'” the MSNBC host continued, dragging First Lady Melania Trump into the explanation and accusing her of stealing it as ‘be best’ and then plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s convention speech.
“Did I mention the New York Times bestseller book and $60 million Netflix deal?” she asked. “No, no accomplishments at all. She was a first lady icon who launched designers to fame just by wearing their clothes — but she is just the ‘first wife’ and not the wife of a reality star. ”
Watch below:
Activism
‘It is scary to go to work’: White House adviser terrified of West Wing after staffers get coronavirus
White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett revealed on Sunday that he fears going to work in the White House because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
"Testing is a key component of it, but even testing doesn't remove all risks," Hassett told CBS host Margaret Brennan. "The interesting or sad thing about my dear colleague who was stricken with the coronavirus this week is that we were getting testing -- because we're close to the president every day -- and even with that, she tested negative one day and then positive the next day. And she's going to work in a community where people are being tested."
Activism
Michigan official who attended anti-lockdown rally gets busted for shoplifting and blames COVID-19
Royal Oak City Commissioner Kim Gibbs apologized this week after she was detained for shoplifting.
According to the Royal Oak Tribune, Royal Oak Police Chief Corrigan O’Donohue confirmed that police were called to a Meijer store after Gibbs was detained by security workers.
“She was ticketed at the scene for a misdemeanor violation of retail fraud and released," the police chief said.
O’Donohue revealed that Gibbs is accused of taking a grocery cart with $130 worth of items through the self-checkout lane, but she only paid "about $45 worth of the items and not the others."
2020 Election
Trump’s ‘disgusting’ new propaganda video won’t make voters forget his ‘insane’ comments on COVID-19: conservative
In a scorching column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis -- who left the Republican party specifically because of Donald Trump -- ripped into a new ad created by the president's re-election committee, saying it glosses over his many failures that threaten to swamp his chances of remaining in the Oval Office after November.
He also claimed it likely may not work no matter how well-produced.
In the ad, which can be seen below, Lewis wrote, "Donald Trump is casting himself as the hero of the pandemic. That’s right, not only is he not culpable for mishandling the deadly virus; he’s the comeback kid. At least, that’s what you’ll believe after seeing this very good ad created by the Trump campaign."