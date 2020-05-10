Conservative burned to the ground by MSNBC host for dismissing Michelle Obama as a mere ‘first wife’

In a biting editorial commentary by “AM Joy” host Joy Reid, a columnist of the conservative National Review Online was dragged over the coals for a series of dismissive columns about former First Lady Michell Obama where he reduced her to nothing more than a woman who happened to be married to a famous man.

Reid began by sarcastically reading from one of the columns.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Allow me to read from one particularly sad piece of haterism, from the very angry, angry, National Review: ‘Thousands of strong, smart, independent women flock to every public appearance of, and hang on every platitude of, a woman whose sole notable accomplishment is her marriage. Lucking into marrying a celebrity is not usually posited to be the aim of feminism. No one can name a single other exceptional, or even unusual, achievement.'”

“Yeah, fellas,” Reid smirked. “Graduating from Princeton and Harvard Law School and being an associate at a top Chicago law firm, and Executive Director of Community of Affairs for the University of Chicago Hospitals — earning more than any United States Senator.

“As first lady launching the ‘Let’s Move’ campaign with partners like Nike and Walmart and Serena Williams to fight childhood obesity, particularly for working-class and poor kids. Calling on men to ‘be better,'” the MSNBC host continued, dragging First Lady Melania Trump into the explanation and accusing her of stealing it as ‘be best’ and then plagiarizing Michelle Obama’s convention speech.

“Did I mention the New York Times bestseller book and $60 million Netflix deal?” she asked. “No, no accomplishments at all. She was a first lady icon who launched designers to fame just by wearing their clothes — but she is just the ‘first wife’ and not the wife of a reality star. ”

Watch below: