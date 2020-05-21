Quantcast
Connect with us

Conservative columnist explains how Trump has become a danger to himself and others

Published

20 mins ago

on

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin said Thursday that President Donald Trump has become a menace to himself and to the rest of the country.

Writing Thursday morning, Rubin explained that Trump is now flying in the face of experts at his own Food and Drug Administration, which is desperately trying to keep people safe from popping pills that could harm them more than help them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has claimed that he was taking hydroxychloroquine as protection against COVID-19. Wednesday evening, “Late Show” host Stephen Colbert mocked the president, saying he was willing to take a drug that could kill him, but he’s unwilling to wear a mask that could actually protect himself and others.

“It’s par for the course that Trump uses his bully pulpit in dangerous ways, and in doing so misses an opportunity to actually do something productive,” wrote Rubin. “Instead of encouraging others to disregard the FDA, he could be modeling good behavior and touting the benefits of mask-wearing, as most public officials are doing. It would offer him protection, as well as those around him. Nope. He is too vain or too afraid to give medical experts credence, so he refuses.”

The president is on his way to a Ford factory in Michigan Thursday, and officials in the state are begging him to wear a mask to protect the staff of the Ford plant.

“I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford — and across this state — by wearing a facial covering,” Nessel wrote in her letter, saying the requirement “is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor’s Executive Orders.” Trump doesn’t just have a legal responsibility, he has a moral one, she said.

While the Ford plant has mandatory rules about personal protective equipment, Ford backed down on their strict requirements for the president. Meanwhile, the governor is likely tired of fighting with Trump at a time there are important things to focus on (like the flooding as well as COVID-19) instead of the president whining about wearing a mask.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The White House has its own safety and testing policies in place and will make its own determination,” Ford said in a statement.

“However, Ford is supposed to follow its safety rules, which happen to be embodied in state law. So Trump will not only model dangerous behavior but will also flout the law if he goes maskless,” wrote Rubin.

“That’s a shame. Indulging Trump’s dangerous and illegal (in Michigan) behavior sends exactly the wrong message,” Rubin closed. “But that’s Trump’s MO these days — take the unapproved drugs; reject the masks that actually work; misinform and endanger his own followers who follow his lead. He is a menace to public health and to himself. Too bad no one cares enough to tell him no.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full column at the Washington Post.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Noam Chomsky argues ‘evil genius’ Mitch McConnell is Trump’s real ‘guiding hand’

Published

1 min ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Over the years, left-wing author Noam Chomsky has had much to say about income inequality and class struggles in the United States. And during a recent interview with Canada’s National Observer, the 91-year-old Chomsky stressed that the coronavirus pandemic is underscoring the United States’ class divisions in a brutal way.

Interviewed by the Observer’s Linda Solomon-Wood via Zoom in front of an online audience of around 700, Chomsky was highly critical of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus response and slammed Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell as well. Trump and McConnell, Chomsky asserted, haven’t done nearly to help the many Americans who coronavirus has battered from both a health standpoint and an economic standpoint.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

College official declares victory over pro-Trump city councilwoman in California recall election

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

Voters in the city of Santa Ana, California, have apparently recalled Councilwoman Cecilia Iglesias and replaced her with Nelida Mendoza, who is a community college official.

Iglesias, who is a Republican and an immigrant from El Salvador, is a Trump supporter who many accused of favoring the President's policies of separating families at the U.S.-Mexico border. According to The Orange County Register, Iglesias has repeatedly denied that she supports family separation and says she supports immigration reform.

In a post on Facebook declaring herself the winner, Mendoza said that Santa Ana voters "wanted a candidate who is honest, dedicated, and conscientious of their needs."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Callous disregard for life’: Illinois Republican thrown out of legislative session for refusing to wear a mask

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 21, 2020

By

During the coronavirus crisis, many far-right Trumpistas and Tea Party Republicans have managed to politicize mask wearing — equating face masks with liberals, progressives, Democrats and Never Trump conservatives. Not wearing a mask, in some Trumpian and Tea Party circles, has come to be viewed as a defiance of liberalism and an assertion of MAGA values. But one Republican who ran into problems when he refused to wear a mask was Illinois State Rep. Darren Bailey, who was thrown out of a legislative session on Wednesday, May 20.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image