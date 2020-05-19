Construction firm favored by Trump — and under IG investigation — awarded $1.3 billion government contract

The Inspector General of the Department of Defense is currently investigating whether a construction company in North Dakota inappropriately received a contract to build Trump’s border wall after the owner appeared on Fox News.

“A North Dakota construction company involved in an ongoing Defense Department Inspector General investigation and favored by President Donald Trump was awarded a $1.3 billion contract to build a segment of border wall earlier this month,” Forbes reports.

“The DoD IG’s office is investigating a separate border wall contract awarded to Fisher Sand & Gravel in December following concerns from Democrats that Trump ‘inappropriately influenced’ the bidding process after the company’s owner, Tommy Fisher, made several appearances on Fox News,” Forbes explained. “Fisher Sand & Gravel may be required to paint its section of border wall black, which would add $500 million to the project, at the behest of Trump, who says that black paint will absorb more heat and make it harder for people to climb, the Washington Post reported.”