Quantcast
Connect with us

Corporate America wants a free hand to kill workers and customers

Published

1 min ago

on

Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

It is unclear at the moment whether Mitch McConnell and other Congressional Republicans are backing off their demand that corporations be given protection from COVID-19 lawsuits — or if they are maneuvering behind the scenes in favor of the proposal.

What I find amazing is that business lobbyists and their GOP supporters think they can sell the country on the idea, which would be a brazen giveaway to corporate interests.

ADVERTISEMENT

There are numerous compelling arguments against immunity, but I want to focus on one: the track records of corporations themselves. Proponents of a liability shield imply that large companies normally act in good faith and that any coronavirus-related litigation would be penalizing them for conditions outside their control. These lawsuits, they suggest, would be frivolous or unfair.

Every large corporation is, to at least some extent, a scofflaw when it comes to employment, environmental and consumer protection issues … Companies may respond to a difficult business climate by cutting even more corners.

This depiction of large companies as innocent victims of unscrupulous trial lawyers is a long-standing fiction that business lobbyists have used in promoting “tort reform,” the polite term for the effort to limit the ability of victims of corporate misconduct to seek redress through the civil justice system. That campaign has not been more successful because most people realize that corporate negligence is a real thing.

Terrible Records

In fact, some of the industries that are pushing the hardest for immunity are ones that have terrible records when it comes to regulatory compliance. Take nursing homes, which have already received a form of COVID immunity from New York State.

That business includes the likes of Kindred Healthcare, which has had to pay out more than $350 million in fines and settlements.  The bulk of that amount has come from cases in which Kindred and its subsidiaries were accused of violating the False Claims Act by submitting inaccurate or improper bills to Medicare and Medicaid. Another $40 million has come from wage and hour fines and settlements.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kindred has also been fined more than $4 million for deficiencies in its operations. This includes more than $3 million it paid to settle a case brought by the Kentucky Attorney General over issues such as “untreated or delayed treatment of infections leading to sepsis.”

Meatpackers, Too

Or consider the meatpacking industry, which has experienced severe outbreaks yet is keeping many facilities open. This sector includes companies such as WH Group, the Chinese firm that has acquired well-known businesses such as Smithfield. WH Group’s operations have paid a total of $137 million in penalties from large environmental settlements as well as dozens of workplace safety violations.

Similar examples can be found throughout the economy. Every large corporation is, to at least some extent, a scofflaw when it comes to employment, environmental and consumer protection issues. There is no reason to think this will change during the pandemic. In fact, companies may respond to a difficult business climate by cutting even more corners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two ways such misconduct can be kept in check are regulatory enforcement and litigation. We have an administration that believes regulation is an evil to be eradicated.

This makes the civil justice system all the more important, yet business lobbyists and their Congressional allies are trying to move the country in exactly the opposite direction. They want to liberate big business from any form of accountability, giving it what amounts to an immunity passport. Heaven help us if they succeed.

ADVERTISEMENT

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s FEMA unprepared for hurricane season as pool of volunteers depleted by COVID-19 crisis: report

Published

37 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

The longterm effects of the coronavirus pandemic that has afflicted over 1.6 million Americans and led to over 95,000 deaths is going to have a ripple effect on the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) which is facing a shortage of trained personnel and looking at a drastic shortage of volunteers as the country prepares for hurricane season and other disasters.

According to a report in the New York Times, FEMA officials are looking at old procedures, such as housing disaster victims in large gymnasiums, is no longer going to work with pandemic continuing with no end in sight.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

WATCH: Trump threatens to ‘override’ governors if churches aren’t re-opened – then leaves briefing without taking questions

Published

42 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Key Putin ally is sick with coronavirus after calling for COVID-19 patients to be killed: report

Published

51 mins ago

on

May 22, 2020

By

Chechnya's strongman leader has been reportedly hospitalized for the coronavirus after calling for the killings of anyone who tests positive for COVID-19.

Ramzan Kadyrov, installed by Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2007, has not been seen publicly in 24 hours since Russian state media reported that he'd been taken to Moscow for treatment of coronavirus symptoms, reported The Guardian.

Baza, the state news agency that correctly reported that Russian prime minister Mikhail Mishustin was sick with the virus, has also reported that Kadyrov had suffered lung damaged from the infection.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image