COVID-19 test used by Trump White House may miss nearly half of positive cases: NYU study

A study conducted by New York University has found that the COVID-19 rapid tests used at the White House are missing a significant number of positive coronavirus cases.

Bloomberg reports that an NYU analysis of tests from Abbott Laboratories found that they “missed at least one-third of positive cases detected with a rival test and as much as 48% when using the currently recommended dry nasal swabs.”

The NYU analysis has not yet been reviewed by other scientists, Bloomberg cautions, and thus cannot be seen as definitive.

The Trump White House in recent days has seen multiple official test positive for COVID-19, including Vice President Mike Pence spokeswoman Katie Miller, as well as Trump’s personal valet.

Trump this week complained that Miller was tested many times before she tested positive for COVID-19, and insinuated that this shows an inherent flaw in conducting multiple tests.

The president earlier this year crowed about the Abbott Laboratories tests, which he said deliver “lightning-fast results in as little as five minutes.”