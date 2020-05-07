Quantcast
Connect with us

COVID-19 Truther has unhinged meltdown at Miami grocery store workers: ‘This is a fake pandemic!’

Published

1 min ago

on

A man who believes that the COVID-19 pandemic is a “hoax” was caught on video having an unhinged meltdown at a Miami grocery store.

The Miami Herald reports that the footage was taken outside a Publix in South Beach, and it shows a man who is furious that the store asked him to wear a face mask before entering.

“This is a false flag fake pandemic!” he yelled. “You are in violation of my constitutional rights… I’m filing a class-action lawsuit! You can take your fake f*cking global terroristic false flag attack and shove it up your motherf*cking ass!”

ADVERTISEMENT

The man wasn’t done after that.

“You’re terrorists!” he screamed. “You’re in violation of my constitutional and civil rights! F*ck you motherf*ckers there’s no pandemic!”

At this point, an employee at the store informed him that he would need to wear a face mask to shop there — and he only got more hostile.

“You motherf*ckers are going to be getting mass arrested and f*cking executed for f*cking terrorism!” he screamed. “F*ck you!”

Watch the video below.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump is afraid wearing a mask will ‘send the wrong message’ and hurt his re-election chances: report

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

The irony of President Donald Trump’s refusal to wear a mask this week at a mask-manufacturing plant did not go unnoticed, even though he claimed the head of Honeywell told him he did not need to – despite signs to the contrary.

But The Associated Press reports the real reason President Trump refuses to wear a mask is he thinks it will hurt his re-election chances.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s 4-step plan for reopening the economy will be lethal

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Donald Trump is getting nervous. Internal polls show him losing in November unless the economy comes roaring back.

But much of the American economy remains closed because of the pandemic. The number of infections and deaths continue to climb. Almost 3,000 Americans died last Friday alone, the deadliest day since the pandemic began.

So what is Trump’s reelection strategy? Reopen the economy anyway.

Step 1: Remove income support, so people have no choice but to return to work.    

Trump’s Labor Department has decided that furloughed employees “must accept” an employer’s offer to return to work and therefore forfeit unemployment benefits, regardless of Covid-19.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Another 3.2 million Americans filed new jobless claims last week

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

New claims for unemployment benefits filed by US workers declined slightly last week, but were still a staggering 3.2 million, government data said Thursday.

The data from the Labor Department bring the total claims filed since mid-March, when the coronavirus pandemic forced businesses to close their doors to stop the virus's spread, to 33.5 million.

The number of claims filed last week were slightly more than analysts expected and underscore the continuing damage done by the pandemic the United States, where 73,095 people have died from the disease and 1,227,430 cases have been reported as of Wednesday.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image