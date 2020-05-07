COVID-19 Truther has unhinged meltdown at Miami grocery store workers: ‘This is a fake pandemic!’

A man who believes that the COVID-19 pandemic is a “hoax” was caught on video having an unhinged meltdown at a Miami grocery store.

The Miami Herald reports that the footage was taken outside a Publix in South Beach, and it shows a man who is furious that the store asked him to wear a face mask before entering.

“This is a false flag fake pandemic!” he yelled. “You are in violation of my constitutional rights… I’m filing a class-action lawsuit! You can take your fake f*cking global terroristic false flag attack and shove it up your motherf*cking ass!”

The man wasn’t done after that.

“You’re terrorists!” he screamed. “You’re in violation of my constitutional and civil rights! F*ck you motherf*ckers there’s no pandemic!”

At this point, an employee at the store informed him that he would need to wear a face mask to shop there — and he only got more hostile.

“You motherf*ckers are going to be getting mass arrested and f*cking executed for f*cking terrorism!” he screamed. “F*ck you!”

Watch the video below.