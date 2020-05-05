Cuomo offers path to reopening parts of New York as coronavirus death toll dips to 226
NEW YORK — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Monday laid out a path that could see some regions of upstate New York start to reopen as soon as May 15 as the coronavirus death toll took a significant drop to 226.Even as the Democratic governor said that statewide shutdown rules will officially expire in less than two weeks, he laid out stringent conditions that must be met before even little-impacted regions can start to reopen.“Regions can start to reopen and do their own analysis, but these are the facts that they have to have in place to do it,” he said.Cuomo laid out an intricate set of requirements, inclu…
New national guidelines take a hard-line stance on doctor sex abuse
ATLANTA — On a unanimous vote, the Federation of State Medical Boards has approved a massive overhaul of its guidelines for disciplining physicians who sexually exploit patients, advising medical boards across the country to consider the terrible impact on victims and to stop shielding doctors from consequences.The changes were prompted by groundbreaking investigative journalism that exposed the extent of the problem nationwide, more victims speaking out and the societal impact of #MeToo. In a Zoom meeting Saturday, the federation’s house of delegates voted to adopt a strongly worded, 30-page ... (more…)
California to ease coronavirus restrictions from Friday
Some retailers in California, including bookstores, flower shops and clothing stores, will be allowed to reopen for business at the end of the week, the state's governor announced on Monday.
"Millions of Californians answered the call to stay home and thanks to them, we are in a position to begin moving into our next stage of modifying our stay at home order," Governor Gavin Newsom said. "But make no mistake -- this virus isn't gone. It's still dangerous and poses a significant public health risk."
His announcement came following protests across the state last week to demand the lifting of restrictions that have kept the majority of Californians at home and crippled the state's economy, one of the largest in the world.
The Rolling Stones offers new concert footage for free during coronavirus lockdown
The Rolling Stones’ officially started their YouTube series Extra Licks on Sunday, which will feature a bonus video from concerts throughout their career for six weeks.This week the band posted an almost hour-long performance from their 2016 concert film Olé Olé Olé! (A Trip Across Latin America). All of the videos posted to Youtube in the coming weeks will be available digitally for the first time ever. This week’s video was previously only available as extras on the DVD version of the Olé performances.CORONAVIRUS FAQ: WIKI OF MOST FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS The video features some of the ba... (more…)