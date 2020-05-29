Deal reached in Virgin Islands to compensate victims of Jeffrey Epstein
The estate of Jeffrey Epstein and the attorney general of the U..S. Virgin Islands announced Friday that they have reached tentative agreement on a long-delayed compensation fund for sexual abuse victims of the disgraced financier.Executors of Epstein’s estate — two of his longtime lawyers — had proposed last November the creation of a fund to pay victims who might want to remain unidentified. But Attorney General Denise George thwarted those plans, raising concerns that the estate might be closing off avenues of redress to Epstein’s victims. In January she filed a civil enforcement action, la…
Person who partied at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day tests positive for COVID-19
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A person who spent Memorial Day weekend at bars and pool parties at the Lake of the Ozarks tested positive for COVID-19, the Camden County, Mo., Health Department announced on Friday.The person, who is a Boone County, Mo., resident, arrived in the area on Saturday and became sick Sunday, the department said in a Facebook post. It is likely the person was incubating the illness and could have been infectious while they were at the Ozarks.The person was one of hundreds of people who flocked to the regional tourist destination and attended parties that drew outrage and fear nat... (more…)
Lawyer for George Floyd’s survivors calls for congressional action
MINNEAPOLIS — Three recent brutal deaths of black Americans — including George Floyd in Minneapolis — drove a new call Friday from civil rights lawyers for congressional action for greater police accountability.Benjamin Crump represents Floyd’s survivors as well as the mother of Ahmaud Arbery, a young man who was shot while jogging in Georgia. He and fellow attorney Lee Merritt called for justice for the two men, along with Breonna Taylor who was shot to death in her apartment in Louisville by police executing an aggressive no-knock search warrant in a drug investigation.They called on state A... (more…)
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz laments ‘abject failure’ of riot response
MINNEAPOLIS — A day after one of the most destructive and violent nights in Minneapolis history, Gov. Tim Walz and the mayors of the state’s two largest cities faced mounting criticism, with the governor calling the city’s response an “abject failure.”As Walz vowed to restore order heading into the weekend, he acknowledged shortcomings in the response to protests late Thursday night and early Friday, which led to the evacuation and destruction of the city’s 3rd Precinct headquarters, as well as widespread looting and arson fires that set the city ablaze.Officials hoped that murder and manslaug... (more…)