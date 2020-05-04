Defiant Louisiana pastor says more than 200 people have sent him their stimulus checks

Quantcast
Tony Spell, the pastor at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, claims that he has received more than 200 stimulus checks from people around the country who responded to his “PastorSpellStimulusChallenge” campaign.

TMZ scored an interview with Spell in which he revealed that he has been the beneficiary of his own campaign, even though it was purportedly intended to help other ministries.

“The infamous leader of the Life Tabernacle Church in Louisiana tells TMZ… since April 19 when his ‘stimulus challenge’ began, 205 people have given at least a portion of their stimulus checks to his church,” the publication writes. “We’re told this includes parishioners as well as outsiders who don’t belong to Life Tabernacle. Spell would not reveal how much cash he’s hauled in from these folks.”

TMZ then did some back-of-the-envelope calculations and determined that if each donor gave Spell just 10 percent of their stimulus checks, he would wind up with more than $24,000. If they all donated the entirety of their checks, meanwhile, Spell would be $246,000 richer.

Spell last month drew sharp criticism encouraged his followers to send money they’ve received from the government as part of the federal stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries, as many of his followers could be struggling financially to pay their bills.


Rudy Giuliani unleashes bizarre, conspiratorial rants on his radio show

May 4, 2020

4 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

Presidential lawyer and former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has largely fallen out of the public eye since his starring role in President Donald Trump’s impeachment. But Giuliani hasn’t gone silent.

Instead, he’s in his home, doing a call-in radio show and a podcast — “Common Sense” — during which he has repeatedly gone on bigoted rants about China and its government.

“They have no morals,” he said on his April 28 radio show. “They’re amoral in the sense that human life means something in Western civilization, it means a lot. Human life doesn’t mean the same thing to them.”

White House says it doesn’t believe Trump administration estimates that daily death toll will double

May 4, 2020

14 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

The White House on Monday cautioned against believing reports put out by its own administration that say the daily coronavirus death toll could double.

According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump's administration is projecting "about 3,000 daily deaths on June 1."

"The projections, based on government modeling pulled together in chart form by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forecast about 200,000 new cases each day by the end of the month, up from about 25,000 cases now," the Times reported.

GOP House leader splits with McConnell and warns of a coronavirus ‘flare-up’ when Congress returns to DC

May 4, 2020

30 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) refused the offer from President Donald Trump for a rapid testing machine for elected officials as they return to Washington. The leaders want to avoid taking critical resources from others who need them, they said in a joint statement over the weekend.

But House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) doesn't agree, according to Politico.

“I do believe it would be critical to have the testing here because there will be a flare-up. Remember how many people from other parts of the country come to this location,” McCarthy said.

