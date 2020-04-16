Louisiana pastor asks followers to send their stimulus checks to churches instead of buying food

TMZ reports that Spell has started a campaign called “#PastorSpellStimulusChallenge” in which followers are encouraged to send money they’ve received from the government as part of the federal stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries.
Spell claims that he and his wife are both donating their personal checks to churches in need instead of using it to pay for food, although he did not initially offer proof of doing so.
Indigenous rights groups and climate action campaigners credited their years-long effort to block the Keystone XL tar sands pipeline with securing the latest legal victory against TC Energy on Wednesday after a federal judge in Montana invalidated a water-crossing permit needed to build the pipeline.
Judge Brian Morris ruled that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) issued the permit without conducting a thorough assessment of the harm the pipeline would cause to endangered species in waterways along the oil infrastructure's planned route, which stretches 1,179 miles from Alberta, Canada to Nebraska.
During a briefing in Boston this Wednesday, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker became emotional while recounting the death of a close friend's mother from coronavirus.
“My best friend lost his mom to covid,” Baker said before a long pause.
“He and his mom had a great relationship,” he continued. “And because they had a great relationship, they never left anything unsaid. You just knew that about the two of them. … When you talk about where the numbers are going on this, what I’m really thinking about is all those people who aren’t going to have a chance to say goodbye.”