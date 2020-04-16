Quantcast
Louisiana pastor asks followers to send their stimulus checks to churches instead of buying food

Published

11 mins ago

on

Tony Spell, the pastor at the Life Tabernacle Church in Central, Louisiana, believes his fellow pastors need your COVID-19 stimulus money more than you do.

TMZ reports that Spell has started a campaign called “#PastorSpellStimulusChallenge” in which followers are encouraged to send money they’ve received from the government as part of the federal stimulus package to evangelists and missionaries.

Spell claims that he and his wife are both donating their personal checks to churches in need instead of using it to pay for food, although he did not initially offer proof of doing so.

“His challenge also doesn’t seem to consider many people are in desperate need of their stimulus money for food, rent or bills,” notes TMZ.

Spell has become a lightning rod for controversy after he defied bans on large-scale gatherings by holding packed services in his church during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Spell also told his followers not to be afraid of dying from the virus, and even said that “death is a welcomed friend” for true believers.

Watch the video of Spell below.

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
