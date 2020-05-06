Quantcast
Democrat confused why Senate is focusing on a Kentucky judge over stopping fraud in COVID-19 bailout bill

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Dick Durban (D-IL) can’t understand why the U.S. Senate is spending its time focusing on a judge from Kentucky when there are issues facing Americans that desperately need help amid the coronavirus crisis.

Durbin noted that a constituent from southern Illinois called him saying that his mother, who had been dead for two years, got a stimulus check and he wasn’t sure what to do with it. He explained that this crisis happened quickly and they responded in a hurry, with a bill that spent $2.2 trillion in just eight days.

“So, it’s not surprising that we find parts of it that are just unacceptable,” Durbin said. “We don’t want to duplicate our mistakes…There’s so many ways we need to tighten the system. Do I believe direct cash payments are important to in the years and months to come? Of course. That’s the only way to reach some people who are not directly unemployed and may not have lost a business but still need a helping hand.”

“I should be at work, but I should be working on the COVID virus issues not on Sen. [Mitch] McConnell’s favorite political issue,” Durbin continued.

MSNBC host Chuck Todd asked if he thought the only reason the Senate returned was to confirm the judge that once worked for McConnell.

“Well, I looked around and thought, of all the things the Senate Judiciary Committee should be considering this morning why are we not taking up the question of profiteering or testing or making certain people are held accountable if they misrepresent and do a health scam to a senior citizen?” Durbin asked. “None of those things. What we’re considering is a judge from Kentucky. I don’t think the people from Illinois would be applauding my spending this week on that as opposed to a national emergency and a public health crisis.”

Watch the segment below:

