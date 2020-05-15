Detroit man facing felony charge after death threat to Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

A Detroit man is facing a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison after allegedly threatening to kill Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) reports the Detroit News.
Robert Sinclair Tesh, 32, has been charged by Lansing prosecutor Kym Worthy with a false report of terrorism after his arraignment back on April 22.
“Tesh allegedly communicated through a social media messenger with an acquaintance, making threats to kill Whitmer and Nessel on April 14. Later that day, the Detroit Police Department arrested Tesh at his home in Detroit, the release said,” the Detroit News reports.
According to prosecutor Worthy, “The alleged facts in this case lay out a very disturbing scenario. We understand that these times can be stressful and upsetting for many people. But we will not and cannot tolerate threats like these against any public official who are carrying out their duties as efficiently as they can.”
Whitmer has been the target of threats, the report states, adding, “Recent protests against Whitmer’s stay-at-home order to combat COVID-19 have also seen signs with violent themes, like one on April 30 that said, ‘Tyrants get the rope.'”
