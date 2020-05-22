Devin Nunes dealt a blow in his legal battle with CNN

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was dealt a setback in his defamation suit against CNN after failing to convince a judge that the trial should be held in Virginia.

This Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne decided the case is best adjudicated in New York.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Nunes is claiming $435 million in damages over what he says was a “demonstrably false hit piece” about a meeting between him and an ex-Ukrainian prosecutor to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. “CNN’s source is said to be a lawyer for Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of President Donald Trump’s own attorney Rudy Giuliani. Nunes insists he never met with the Ukrainian, didn’t tell Parnas anything of the sort, and that CNN had obvious reasons to doubt a source facing prosecution,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Eriq Gardner writes.

Nunes’ suit inspired Virginia lawmakers to pass a SLAPP bill, which makes it harder to pursue frivolous lawsuits targeting free speech.

Read the full report over at The Hollywood Reporter.