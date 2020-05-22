Quantcast
Devin Nunes dealt a blow in his legal battle with CNN

13 mins ago

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) was dealt a setback in his defamation suit against CNN after failing to convince a judge that the trial should be held in Virginia.

This Friday, U.S. District Court Judge Robert Payne decided the case is best adjudicated in New York.

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Nunes is claiming $435 million in damages over what he says was a “demonstrably false hit piece” about a meeting between him and an ex-Ukrainian prosecutor to dig up dirt on Joe Biden. “CNN’s source is said to be a lawyer for Lev Parnas, an indicted associate of President Donald Trump’s own attorney Rudy Giuliani. Nunes insists he never met with the Ukrainian, didn’t tell Parnas anything of the sort, and that CNN had obvious reasons to doubt a source facing prosecution,” The Hollywood Reporter’s Eriq Gardner writes.

Nunes’ suit inspired Virginia lawmakers to pass a SLAPP bill, which makes it harder to pursue frivolous lawsuits targeting free speech.

Read the full report over at The Hollywood Reporter.


2020 Election

Democrats convinced Trump’s latest COVID-19 campaign will ‘backfire’ and cripple his re-election hopes: report

9 mins ago

May 22, 2020

According to a report from the Washington Post, senior Democrats are holding their fire on Donald Trump's campaign to quickly re-open the country while the coronavirus pandemic continues to infect Americans, convinced it will “backfire” because the public strongly disagrees with him.

The report states that Trump has been taunting Democrats with tweets such as “REOPEN THE COUNTRY!” and “TRANSITION TO GREATNESS,” in the hopes of baiting his political foes into contradicting him so he can paint them as anti-business and -- in the case of transitioning to "greatness" -- as anti-American.

2020 Election

Lawyer for Tara Reade drops her as a client

57 mins ago

May 22, 2020

The lawyer for Tara Reade announced that he will no longer represent her regarding claims that she was sexually assaulted by Joe Biden in 1993.

“Our Firm no longer represents Tara Reade. Our decision, made on May 20, is by no means a reflection on whether then-Senator Biden sexually assaulted Ms. Reade,” Douglas Wigdor wote. “On that point, our view — which is the same view held by the majority of Americans, according to a Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll — has not changed.”

