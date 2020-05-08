DHS documents reveal the Secret Service has 11 active cases of COVID-19: report

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to get closer to President Donald Trump according new documents obtained by Yahoo News.

“In March, the Secret Service, which is responsible for the protection of President Trump and other leaders, acknowledged that a single employee tested positive in March. However the problem is currently far more widespread, with 11 active cases at the agency as of Thursday evening, according to a daily report compiled by the DHS,” the publication reported.

“According to the DHS document, along with the 11 active cases there are 23 members of the Secret Service who have recovered from COVID-19 and an additional 60 employees who are self-quarantining. No details have been provided about which members of the Secret Service are infected or if any have recently been on detail with the president or vice president,” Yahoo News explained.