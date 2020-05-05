Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Did they really mean blue lives matter?’ The View’s Sunny Hostin nails conservative re-open protesters for their hypocrisy

Published

5 mins ago

on

"The View" co-host Sunny Hostin

The View’s Sunny Hostin nailed the people protesting to reopen the government while endangering the lives of the police officers protecting lawmakers and the state capitols.

Footage of the Sacramento, California protest showed those attending the rally shouting in the faces of police. Neither the police nor the protesters were wearing masks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police then got their batons out and linked them on the blockade line.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know, this bothered me so much over the weekend because I’ve enjoyed such close relationships with police officers and my family and when I was a prosecutor and worked with them,” Hostin began. “To see protesters waving the American flag and also spitting in the faces of police officers without masks on was just incredible to me. We heard all of this ‘blue lives matter’ stuff going on from people that were waving flags. We heard all this ‘blue lives matter’ stuff from people when the black lives matter movement was going on. We heard ‘respect the flag’ when Colin Kaepernick was silently kneeling in protest for the inequities that we see in our country against African-Americans. Yet, where was that sentiment when you have police officers risking their lives to protect our democracy?”

She went on to say that she couldn’t believe what she was seeing over the weekend in Michigan. Protesters there were carrying nooses, confederate flags and swastikas.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t understand what that has to do with protesting to get back to work with the coronavirus,” Hostin said. “Gov. Whitmer said she saw just the worse of American history and the worst of racism during these protests. I started to think, Whoopi and Joy, did they really ever mean ‘blue lives matter?’ Did they ever really mean that? Or did they mean ‘black lives don’t matter?’ Did they mean they don’t want that kind of protest?”

Watch her comments below:

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Did they really mean blue lives matter?’ The View’s Sunny Hostin nails conservative re-open protesters for their hypocrisy

Published

5 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

The View's Sunny Hostin nailed the people protesting to reopen the government while endangering the lives of the police officers protecting lawmakers and the state capitols.

Footage of the Sacramento, California protest showed those attending the rally shouting in the faces of police. Neither the police nor the protesters were wearing masks.

https://twitter.com/LCRWnews/status/1256309299262844930

https://twitter.com/LCRWnews/status/1256309299262844930

Police then got their batons out and linked them on the blockade line.

https://twitter.com/LCRWnews/status/1256309453604839425

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Airline floats charging fliers more money in exchange for keeping middle seats vacant during pandemic

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Airlines are notorious for nickel-and-diming fliers for things like food and checking bags, but Frontier Airlines now wants to make passengers' personal health a luxury service.

CNN reports that Frontier wants to take advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to charge customers extra money in exchange for keeping the middle seats of their aisles open so they can maintain social distancing during their flights.

"The airline is to offer a "More Room" seating option to guarantee the middle seat stays unoccupied during flights," CNN reports. "Frontier's seating option will be offered on flights departing May 8 through August 31, with 18 'More Room' seats available on each flight, though there are anywhere from 26 to 41 rows on the carrier's aircraft. Tickets start at $39 per passenger."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Kamala Harris burns down Trump intelligence nominee over the president’s lies about COVID-19

Published

17 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) was peppered with questions about how President Donald Trump has handled the COVID-19 pandemic.

At his Senate confirmation hearing for Director of National Intelligence, Ratcliffe was asked what he would do if Trump downplayed future threats as he had done with the coronavirus pandemic.

"Do you think President Trump has accurately portrayed the threat of COVID-19 to the American people?" Harris wondered.

"Are you saying presently?" Ratcliffe replied.

"We are in the midst of the pandemic presently," Harris affirmed.

"So, repeat the question," Ratcliffe said. "Because I guess I'm misunderstanding."

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image