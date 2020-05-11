‘Disastrous mistake’: Ex-DOJ prosecutor rakes Bill Barr over the coals for letting Flynn off the hook
Jonathan Kravis, who spent ten years working as a prosecutor for the Department of Justice, has penned a scathing editorial that rakes Attorney General Bill Barr over the coals for dropping charges against former national security adviser Mike Flynn.
Kravis, who also resigned in protest earlier this year after Barr intervened to lower the sentencing guidelines for longtime Trump ally Roger Stone, writes in the Washington Post that Barr has made a “disastrous mistake” by compromising the DOJ’s neutrality to intervene in cases involving the president’s henchmen.
“Last week, the department again put political patronage ahead of its commitment to the rule of law, filing a motion to dismiss the case against former national security adviser Michael Flynn — notwithstanding Flynn’s sworn guilty plea and a ruling by the court that the plea was sound,” he writes. “I am convinced that the department’s conduct in the Stone and Flynn cases will do lasting damage to the institution.”
Kravis then shreds Barr for only giving special treatment to the president’s allies and not others who have been caught up in America’s criminal justice system.
“If the department truly acted because of good-faith commitments to legal positions, then where is the evidence of those commitments in other cases that do not involve friends of the president?” he asks. “Where are the narcotics cases in which the department has filed a sentencing memorandum overruling career prosecutors? Where are the other false-statements cases dismissed after a guilty plea?”
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg scalds Trump for pushing to reopen US as COVID-19 rages inside White House
"The View" co-hosts were shocked Monday after the revelations that the White House has been infected with the coronavirus.
Over the weekend, top White House adviser Kevin Hassett admitted that he would be a lot safer at home but he's willing to risk his life to work in the White House.
"It's a small, crowded place, it's a little bit risky, but you have to do it because you have to serve your country," said Hassett on NBC's "Meet the Press."
"Well, I know this is a ridiculous question to ask, but if the White House can't figure out how to keep the coronavirus out of the workplace, you know, how are they going to tell everybody else, get back to work? I mean, I don't understand it," said Goldberg. "I just -- I'm now sort of batting it around in my brain, Sunny. what do you think?"
White House reporters told to wear masks after multiple staffers test positive for COVID-19
Members of the media working at the White House were advised this week to wear masks after multiple staffers tested positive for the novel coronavirus pandemic.
In recent days, a spokesperson for Mike Pence and a valet tested positive for COVID-19.
On Monday, the White House Correspondents Association urged media staffers at the White House to begin wearing masks due to the risks.
"We strongly urge anybody who is coming to White House grounds to comply with CDC guidelines are on wearing a mask where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain," says @jonkarl in message to @whca members.
Trump’s gaslighting of America over increased pandemic safety is falling apart: columnist
According to Washington Post columnist Greg Sargent, Donald Trump's attempts to re-open the economy in an attempt to salvage his re-election hopes took a major hit with the Friday announcement that the COVID-19 virus has now invaded the White House and infected several staffers.
Under the headline, "Trump's latest effort to gaslight America is falling apart, " Sargent suggested news of the coronavirus infecting upper-level aides is "devastating " to the president's happy talk that the pandemic is being brought under control and the country can get back to business as usual.