Disturbing video emerges of alleged ‘modern-day lynching’ of black jogger in Georgia — but suspects still not arrested

While out for a jog two months ago, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by a man and his son who chased him down. Now, video of the incident has emerged.

The video, shared by activist Shaun King, shows Arbery jogging around a truck. At one point, Arbery is seen struggling with a man who exited the vehicle carrying a weapon. At least two shots can be heard before Arbery can be seen collapsing to the pavement.

Activist Shaun King shared the video on Twitter, where he described it as a “modern-day lynching.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, told CNN that when she was notified of her son’s death, police told her he took part in a burglary and that there was a “confrontation between her son and the homeowner and a struggle over a gun.”

There have been no charges against the suspects, identified as former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis.

The two men told police they chased Arbery in their truck because they believed he was a burglar.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the Glynn County Police Department said in a statement April 28, adding that it “continues to gather and provide information to the District Attorney’s Office that the case has been assigned to.”

Georgia prosecutors said Tuesday they plan to present evidence to a grand jury for possible charges against the two men.