Quantcast
Connect with us

Disturbing video emerges of alleged ‘modern-day lynching’ of black jogger in Georgia — but suspects still not arrested

Published

1 hour ago

on

While out for a jog two months ago, 25-year-old Ahmaud Arbery was shot and killed by a man and his son who chased him down. Now, video of the incident has emerged.

The video, shared by activist Shaun King, shows Arbery jogging around a truck. At one point, Arbery is seen struggling with a man who exited the vehicle carrying a weapon. At least two shots can be heard before Arbery can be seen collapsing to the pavement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Activist Shaun King shared the video on Twitter, where he described it as a “modern-day lynching.”

Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, told CNN that when she was notified of her son’s death, police told her he took part in a burglary and that there was a “confrontation between her son and the homeowner and a struggle over a gun.”

There have been no charges against the suspects, identified as former police officer Gregory McMichael and his son Travis.

The two men told police they chased Arbery in their truck because they believed he was a burglar.

“This is an ongoing investigation,” the Glynn County Police Department said in a statement April 28, adding that it “continues to gather and provide information to the District Attorney’s Office that the case has been assigned to.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Georgia prosecutors said Tuesday they plan to present evidence to a grand jury for possible charges against the two men.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s coronavirus response causes him to lose one of his biggest young supporters

Published

3 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Batya Goldberg has made a name for herself as "Brooklyn's youngest conservative activist, but according to the Brooklyner, she's no longer a conservative and no longer a supporter of President Trump.

Goldberg, who is now 19, was traveling through Israel when the coronavirus pandemic hit and has been trapped there since February. Speaking to Brooklyner, she said that Israel's response to the virus was “very much opposite to the U.S. response," adding that it was “quick and strategic.”

“They began with banning visitors coming in from China, then Italy, then Europe, and then shortly all international tourists in a matter of weeks. The country went into quarantine very soon after. Bus drivers were not permitted to take cash, the workforce got cut down severely, and schools were canceled,” Goldberg said. “The result of this hastened reaction has led to there being fewer cases of COVID-19 [compared to the U.S.] in Israel and few deaths.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Shortsighted and impatient Trump subjects America to the worst of both worlds amid the coronavirus crisis

Published

11 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

Republican governors, bending under Donald Trump's unsubtle pressure, have started to end the restrictions on businesses and other public places that were put in place to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus. In reaction, public health officials have been adjusting their models to reflect what is likely to be a rapid spread of new infections. The New York Times obtained a leaked document from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that projects a massive increase in the daily death toll, from 1,750 to 3,000 a day, and suggests we may see as many as 200,000 deaths by June 1.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump supporters harass reporters for wearing masks ahead of presidential visit: ‘It looks weak – especially for men’

Published

40 mins ago

on

May 5, 2020

By

President Donald Trump headed to Arizona Tuesday to tour a Honeywell factory where they are making N95 masks, but some of his supporters were disgusted by reporters wearing masks ahead of the visit.

According to BrieAnna J. Frank at the Arizona Republic, one man approached them to say that wearing a mask is an example of “submission," though he didn't clarify to whom.

"It’s muzzling yourself, it looks weak - especially for men," the man told them.

"We’re being accused of fear-mongering, not knowing anything and being 'pieces of shit,'" said Frank.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image