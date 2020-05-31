Quantcast
Connect with us

Doctor fighting fraud charge cites Donald Trump in his defense of doling out COVID-19 drug

Published

2 hours ago

on

As President Donald Trump promoted the drug hydroxychloroquine, one California doctor took his recommendations to the bank.

According to the San Diego Tribune, Dr. Jennings Staley is being charged in what appears to be the first case involving the drug. The FBI is charing Staley with mail fraud as part of an effort hailing hydroxychloroquine as a “miracle cure” and the “magic bullet” to an undercover agent posing as a patient, court documents say.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The San Diego prosecution comes as President Donald Trump publicly acknowledges that he’s been taking the medication as a preventative measure, and after the federal government has stockpiled the drug for reasons that include emergency treatment of COVID-19,” reported the Tribune.

Medical studies investigating the drug’s impact showed that it was more harmful than helpful to those suffering from coronavirus.

Federal authorities say that it’s part of a nationwide scam promising quick cures to desperate people.

“The case is just one amid a growing workload of coronavirus-related fraud investigations being handled by the FBI nationwide — from fake medical supplies to cyber schemes to fraudulent business loans to fake cures,” said the report.

Read the full piece at the San Diego Tribune.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you think states
are reopening too early ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Biden goes to meet protesters while Trump hides in the White House

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden posted a photo of himself at a protest site in his hometown of Wilmington, Deleware, where he's been abiding by coronavirus quarantine orders.

According to a post on his Instagram page, Biden went to the site to listen to those taking to the streets.

"We are a nation in pain, but we must not allow this pain to destroy us. We are a nation enraged, but we cannot allow our rage to consume us. We are a nation exhausted, but we will not allow our exhaustion to defeat us," the post read. "The only way to bear this pain is to turn all that anguish to purpose. And as President, I will help lead this conversation — and more importantly, I will listen, just as I did today visiting the site of last night's protests in Wilmington."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Columnist asks why Trump would lie and attack the police if he claims to love them so much

Published

25 mins ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

President Donald Trump has heralded law enforcement from the early days of his campaign. He sings the praises of police and claims that he fought for them. But Saturday night, Trump took a different turn, claiming that the Washington, DC police refused to do their jobs.

"Today, I stand before you, as the President of the United States, to tell you that my Administration will always honor, cherish, and support the men and women in blue" said Trump last fall.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republicans spent the week speaking in opposition to Donald Trump’s feuds and conspiracy theories

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 31, 2020

By

Republicans were forced into awkward positions over the week where they refused to denounce the false information President Donald Trump said, but they issued a correction.

Axios captured the laundry list of corners GOP officials were backed into beginning with masks. Trump has refused to wear a mask for unknown reasons, and many of his followers have followed suit, leading to thousands ignoring CDC-recommended precautions to reenter society as COVID-19 continues to ravage the world.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image