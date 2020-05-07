Quantcast
Connect with us

Doctors demand answers from Pence about distribution of COVID-19 drug remdesivir: ‘Who’s making the decision? Trump?’

Published

5 mins ago

on

Hospitals and doctors are mystified by the distribution process for the COVID-19 drug remdesivir — and they’re demanding answers from the Trump administration.

The antiviral medication has been granted emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration after showing promise as a treatment, but they don’t understand why some hospitals with fewer cases are getting the drug before hospitals with many COVID-19 patients, reported STAT.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We know who the vendor is — AmerisourceBergen — but we don’t actually know who is making the decision,” said Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, of the University of California, San Francisco. “Is it Trump? Is it FEMA? Is it science-informed?”

The Infectious Diseases Society of America and its HIV Medicine Association sent a letter Wednesday asking Vice President Mike Pence and other administration officials to provide public transparency for the distribution process.

“Those of us on the frontlines treating people with Covid-19 need to know what the criteria are and where this drug is going to be available and why those places were selected,” said Dr. Daniel Kaul, of the University of Michigan. “All of us want to make sure limited resources are used in the most efficient fashion … The government entity making this decision should reveal itself and it should state its criteria.”

Massachusetts General Hospital, for example, seemed like an obvious candidate with 381 patients on Wednesday, but two other hospitals with just 102 and 52 patients received doses of remdesivir instead — and Boston’s Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, with 248 cases, and Boston Medical Center, with 238, aren’t expected to get any, either.

“Today, the family of a dying patient asked me why we do not have RDV,” said Benjamin Linas, a Boston Medical Center infectious disease specialist. “What am I supposed to say?”

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Doctors demand answers from Pence about distribution of COVID-19 drug remdesivir: ‘Who’s making the decision? Trump?’

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Hospitals and doctors are mystified by the distribution process for the COVID-19 drug remdesivir -- and they're demanding answers from the Trump administration.

The antiviral medication has been granted emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration after showing promise as a treatment, but they don't understand why some hospitals with fewer cases are getting the drug before hospitals with many COVID-19 patients, reported STAT.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump administration asks Supreme Court not to release Robert Mueller’s grand jury documents from Russia probe

Published

16 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

According to documents uploaded by the New York Times, President Donald Trump's administration is asking the Supreme Court not to release any of the grand jury information from special counsel Robert Mueller's Russia Probe.

"The government also respectfully requests an administrative stay while the Court considers this application," the filing to the High Court says.

It's an interesting twist given Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) has called for the House to release all of the documents involved in the Russia probe hearings. Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) also supports the release and has said that he will release the documents. It didn't stop Nunes from taking to Fox News Thursday to make a public demand for documents already slated for release.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Republican Jim Jordan placed on coronavirus oversight committee after opposing its creation

Published

48 mins ago

on

May 7, 2020

By

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) came out against the coronavirus oversight committee headed by Rep. Jim Clyburn (D-SC), saying that he thinks it is some kind of conspiracy against President Donald Trump. But Cleveland.com reported, Jordan is joining the committee he opposes anyway.

“This is just one more attempt by the Democrats to go after the president,” declared Jordan, saying that there are eight different committees set up to oversee the disbursement of several trillion dollars in federal stimulus responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image