Does virus crisis stoke case for a united Ireland?
Dublin (AFP) - Ireland's coronavirus crisis is often described as an "all-island" emergency, shared with the British territory of Northern Ireland -- a sign, some say, that the pandemic has bolstered the long-fraught case for unification.As the crisis has unfolded, death counts have often been tallied on an all-island basis -- a figure that stood at 1,684 at the start of this week."It knows no borders and we are all in this together," Irish Health Minister Simon Harris said as the contagion took hold last month."It is essential we continue to do everything we can across the island to fight thi... (more…)
Britain and US start post-Brexit trade talks
London (AFP) - Britain begins post-Brexit trade talks with the United States on Tuesday, with 100 negotiators on each side joining via videoconference.Many in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative government hope for a free trade agreement with Washington as one of the biggest benefits of leaving the European Union.Officials said the first round of talks would last two weeks and cover issues such as goods and services trade, digital trade, investment and how to support small businesses.The US ambassador to Britain, Woody Johnson, said the deal could "jumpstart the economy after we conque... (more…)
Hong Kong penguins chill during pandemic while carers work overtime
Hong Kong (AFP) - Save for an absence of gawping crowds, life for the penguins of Hong Kong's Ocean Park has been much the same during the coronavirus pandemic -- but their carers have worked long shifts to keep the monochrome troupe healthy.Piles of fresh snow have been laid out as some 100 penguins excitedly gather for the mid-morning feeding session.Usually, this daily ritual at the South Pole Spectacular would be a major draw. But the park is still shut because of the coronavirus outbreak."If the guests are here, certainly they would be more interactive with the guests through the window, ... (more…)