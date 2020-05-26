DOJ dropping investigation into GOP senator’s stock trades ignites outrage: ‘Quid pro quo, baby’

On Tuesday, the Justice Department ended its investigation into three senators accused of insider trading, including Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA), all of whom sold stocks around the time they were receiving classified hearings on the coronavirus pandemic. Their investigation against Sen. Richard Burr (R-NC), however, continues.

There are some differences between the Burr case and the others, including that Burr admits to having ordered the trades himself whereas Loeffler says a financial adviser made the trades without her knowledge.

Nevertheless, the news triggered immediate suspicion on social media, with some commenters tying the end of the Loeffler probe to a $1 million donation from her husband to a pro-Trump super PAC, and others suggesting Burr is being given harsher scrutiny because he did not do enough to crush Senate investigations into the president’s ties to Russia.

