DOJ’s new attack on public health orders is ‘deviant and inappropriate’: Law professor

On Friday, the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division filed a statement of interest in a lawsuit filed by a Republican state legislator in Illinois, trying to strike down Gov. J. B. Pritzker’s stay-at-home orders. The DOJ’s filing both praises the legislator’s “strong case” against the governor and urges federal courts to return the matter to state courts, where judges had been more friendly to the GOP’s claims.

Georgetown University Law professor Marty Lederman was astonished by the filing — and took to Twitter to emphasize how unusual and outrageous the DOJ’s actions were in this case:

It’s virtually impossible to convey just how deviant and inappropriate it is for the DOJ Civil Rights Division to file a brief such as this, most of which is on a pure question of state statutory law. /1https://t.co/TBbvO0LPcJ — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) May 22, 2020

To do so now, in order to help stymie a state’s efforts to stop the spread of a deadly contagion, is as brazen as anything I’ve seen since DOJ argued that the 2017 Congress & President Trump enacted a mandate to purchase health insurance. /2 — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) May 22, 2020

I suppose that in the absence of all that citizenship information, they can’t enforce the Voting Rights Act, and therefore they must have been sittin’ around looking for something, anything, to do, when finally some visionary piped up: … /3 — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) May 22, 2020

“Hey, have you guys heard about how the Illinois Governor is construing section 3305/2(a)(2) of title 20 of the Illinois Compiled Statues? We’d better get right on that, stat!” /4 — Marty Lederman (@marty_lederman) May 22, 2020