‘Don’t know what world he’s living in’: CNN panelists alarmed that Trump is ready to give up fight against COVID-19
A CNN panel on Wednesday shredded President Donald Trump for essentially declaring the COVID-19 crisis over at a time when thousands of Americans are still dying every day.
Juliette Kayyem, the former U.S. Assistant Secretary of Homeland Security for Intergovernmental Affairs for President Barack Obama, said that Trump’s reported desire to dissolve his own administration’s COVID-19 pandemic task force shows he is still in denial about the depth of the crisis.
“Trump has a theory that if there’s no task force, then there’s no pandemic,” she said. “It’s clear he wants this to end. I don’t know what world he’s living in. We’re going to continue to have dead and sick, and have states grappling with outbreaks, not just in the next month or two, but continuing into the fall if there’s a second wave.”
Epidemiologist Dr. Abdul El-Sayed similarly said this is not the time to just pretend that the virus has been contained.
“We’ve got a really concerning situation,” he said. “First, to Juliette’s point, yes, the president has dealt with this crisis as if it was just a PR crisis this entire time. The task force is a PR exercise to address this crisis… we’re seeing an increase in the rural areas opening up the fastest. This is a recipe for disaster.”
‘He said the quiet part out loud’: CNN analyst tears into Trump for acknowledging he’ll let Americans die
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," correspondent Dana Bash slammed President Donald Trump for his remarks that some people would be "badly" affected by the push he has championed to reopen states from coronavirus lockdowns.
"When the president was taking questions from reporters in Arizona, he said the quiet part out loud," said Bash. "He wants this part of his history behind him. He wants to move on. He is, again, trying to talk all of the current situation and the crises that the governors and the local officials are still facing away, saying we did a really good job. We got the ventilators out. Everybody's got testing, which obviously we know is not accurate, but he's trying to make it so with his words."