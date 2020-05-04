Quantcast
Connect with us

Don’t look now, but the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season could break records

Published

1 min ago

on

Parts of the Atlantic, Pacific, and Indian Oceans saw record-high temperatures last month. Meanwhile, the average ocean temperature worldwide came in just shy of the record set in 2016.

On Saturday morning, a tropical depression formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean — the earliest tropical cyclone in that area since reliable record-keeping began in the early 1970s.

ADVERTISEMENT

These two facts are related: Warming water is changing the size and frequency of tropical storms. And new forecasts show that this year’s Atlantic hurricane season, which will take place between June and November, is shaping up to be among the worst we’ve ever experienced.

Last week, Penn State’s Earth System Science Center released its predictions for the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. The team of scientists, which include renowned climate scientist Michael E. Mann, said we could be looking at between 15 and 24 named tropical storms this year. Their best estimate is 20 storms. It could be one of the most active hurricane seasons on record.

That’s assuming there’s a La Niña — a weather pattern that blows warm water into the Atlantic and helps dredge up cooler water in the Pacific, sometimes leading to more tropical storms in the Atlantic Ocean and fewer in the Pacific. If a La Niña doesn’t develop, then the scientists predict slightly fewer Atlantic hurricanes this year: between 14 and 23 storms. But signs are pointing toward cooling ocean temperatures in the Pacific over the next several months, which could prevent an El Niño — La Niña’s opposite half, which suppresses storms in the Atlantic — from forming. That portends a busy Atlantic season ahead.

In order to get their results, Mann and his team looked at El Niño–Southern Oscillation — the periodic back-and-forth between El Niño or La Niña — in addition to Atlantic sea surface temperature anomalies in April and climatic conditions in the Northern Hemisphere. The scientists relied on a statistical model that considers the relationship among a large number of climate factors (water surface temperature, humidity, water vapor, etc.) and the historical Atlantic tropical cyclone record. The actual number of named tropical storms has either fallen within the model’s predicted range or exceeded it every year that the scientists have made a prediction since 2007.

Mann’s model isn’t the only Atlantic hurricane forecast out there predicting a busy season. The Weather Company’s outlook predicts 18 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes (category 3 or higher). Colorado State University also predicts a busy season, with 16 named storms, eight hurricanes, and four major hurricanes. The 30-year average is 12 named storms, six hurricanes, and three major hurricanes. The National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration will release its official outlook in late May.

ADVERTISEMENT

Just because the forecast says the Atlantic is going to have an active hurricane season doesn’t mean that each of those predicted storms will hit land — there’s no way to predict that this far out. But we do know that the storm-suppressing El Niño looks like it’s going to take a sabbatical this year. The news couldn’t come at a less opportune time. The United States and other countries bordering the Atlantic already have their hands full with the coronavirus pandemic. Another disaster on top of that could strain our already-buckling disaster response system.

This post originally appeared on Grist. Grist is a nonprofit news agency working toward a planet that doesn’t burn and a future that doesn’t suck. Sign up to receive Grist’s top stories in your inbox.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump erupts at ‘Psycho Joe Scarborough’ after Morning Joe host delivers bad news on polling

Published

26 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump on Monday uncorked a crazed rant against MSNBC's Joe Scarborough shortly after the "Morning Joe" host reported on bad polling news for the president.

"'Concast' should open up a long overdue Florida Cold Case against Psycho Joe Scarborough," the president wrote on Twitter. "I know him and Crazy Mika well, used them beautifully in the last Election, dumped them nicely, and will state on the record that he is 'nuts'. Besides, bad ratings!"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

MSNBC’s Morning Joe destroys Trump for ‘lying’ about COVID-19 death toll

Published

27 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough blasted President Donald Trump for moving the goalposts on coronavirus deaths.

The president started by claiming the virus would disappear on its own, but his projections have shifted as the death toll mounts -- and the "Morning Joe" host said Trump still didn't have a strategy for managing the crisis.

"He, again, said it was going to be zero, it was 11 to zero, 15 to five," Scarborough said. "Then he said it was going to magically go away in April, when things warmed up, it'd be gone in April. Then, of course, more Americans died in April of this pandemic that the president said wasn't going to affect us. [He] said the media is, yeah, overhyping it, it's a hoax."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Simply unacceptable’: CNN doctor shames Trump for calling 60,000 dead a ‘success’

Published

35 mins ago

on

May 4, 2020

By

President Donald Trump over the last week has taken to crowing about the job his administration has done in battling the COVID-19 pandemic, even as more than 67,000 people have died in less than two months.

"Our death totals, our numbers per million people, are really very, very strong," Trump said during a news conference last week. "We're very proud of the job we've done."

Dr. Carlos del Rio, the executive associate dean of the Emory School of Medicine, told CNN on Monday that no one should be lulled into a sense of complacency to the point where they consider tens of thousands of dead Americans a success.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image