Quantcast
Connect with us

Dr. Birx and other White House officials pressuring CDC to revise COVID-19 death count to please Trump: report

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump and his coronavirus task force are pressuring officials at the Centers for Disease Control to dial down the number of COVID-19 deaths.

Five administration officials working on the pandemic response told The Daily Beast that the White House has pressed the CDC to work with states to revise how they count coronavirus deaths and report them back to the federal government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr. Deborah Birx, in particular, has urged CDC officials to exclude some individuals who are presumed positive but don’t have confirmed lab results or those who have the virus but may not have died as a direct result, according to three senior administration officials.

Trump has privately complained that the death toll — which has risen above 83,000 as of Wednesday morning — may have been inflated using the CDC’s current methodology, and he has asked for a “review” of how the deaths are counted and studied.

He has cited hypothetical cases where a COVID-19 patient may have fallen down a flight of stairs to their death but was counted as a coronavirus fatality, and some of his allies are making similar claims.

“My view is the president is totally correct that we need to have medical transparency,” said conservative economist Art Laffer, who has advised the White House on reopening businesses. “When you attribute a death to the coronavirus today, what that means is that the guy had the coronavirus and died. It doesn’t matter if he got hit by a car and died, and he would still be categorized as a coronavirus death.”

Five CDC officials told The Daily Beast they are pushing back against the request, and scientists and doctors working with the task force say the death count is likely higher than government statistics currently show.

ADVERTISEMENT

Local officials in some hot spot areas say they’ve seen hundreds, and sometimes even thousands, more deaths over the past two months than over the same period in the last several years — and they presume those people had contracted the virus.

“The system can always get better. But if we’ve learned anything it’s that we’re seeing some of these individuals who have died of the virus slip through the cracks,” one official told The Daily Beast. “It’s not that we’re overcounting.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Trump’s ‘snarling’ racism will finally bring the GOP down this fall: MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough

Published

12 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Former Republican and current MSNBC host Joe Scarborough thinks that President Donald Trump's racism is finally going to cost his former party control of the government this fall.

Writing in the Washington Post, Scarborough singled out Trump's attack against CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang, whom he linked to the Chinese government despite the fact that she is an American citizen.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New York City was locking down. So Fox News host Dana Perino headed for her home at the Jersey Shore — and stayed

Published

55 mins ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Fox News host Dana Perino took a look around a chaotic New York City in mid-March and, like a lot of people, headed for her beach house at the Jersey Shore.And like a lot of people with Shore houses, Perino has found a sense of comfort hunkered down and working at the Shore, in her case, Bay Head, N.J., — never mind what locals (or New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy) have to say about it.“When the city was starting to lock down, and Fox gave us the option of where we wanted to be, we wrestled with it for just a little bit,” said Perino in a recent telephone interview.“I thought it wouldn’t be that lo... (more…)

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Lawyers claim total immunity in effort to keep Trump’s taxes hidden — as Justice Ginsburg asks, ‘How’d that work out’ for Bill Clinton?

Published

1 hour ago

on

May 13, 2020

By

Donald Trump's lawyers argued that he should be immune from investigations into his life before he took office while he is president as the Supreme Court weighed two subpoenas seeking his tax returns and financial records.

The Supreme Court heard oral arguments Tuesday in two related cases: one in which Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance subpoenaed Trump's tax returns in an investigation of the president's hush-money payments and another in which three House committees subpoenaed financial institutions for Trump's financial records. Trump's attorneys were rebuffed by lower courts at every level as they argued that the president has "absolute immunity" from such subpoenas and investigations.

Continue Reading
 
 
Skip to toolbar Log Out