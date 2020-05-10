Dr. Fauci headed to ‘modified quarantine’ after exposure to White House staffer with coronavirus
Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s top infectious disease expert, is putting himself in “modified quarantine” after possibly being exposed to a White House staffer with coronavirus, CNN reported Saturday.Fauci, 79, told CNN correspondent Jake Tapper that the contact was “low risk” — meaning he did not have direct contact with the sick staffer.A test Friday found Fauci did not have COVID-19, CNN reported.Fauci plans to be tested every day, and will work from home wearing a mask, the network said. Fauci might eventually go to his office at the National Institute of Allergies and Infectious …
Pandemic gives fresh momentum to digital voice technology
Washington (AFP) - In a world suddenly fearful of touch, voice technology is getting a fresh look.Voice-activated systems such as Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa and Apple's Siri have seen strong growth in recent years, and the virus pandemic could accelerate that, analysts say.Voice assistants are not only answering queries and shopping, but also being used for smart home control and for a range of business and medical applications which could see increased interest as people seek to limit personal contact."Voice has already made significant inroads into the smart home space and voice control ... (more…)
Sweden admits failure to protect elderly in care homes
Stockholm (AFP) - Bjorn Branngard's mother died in a Stockholm nursing home where five of the eight people in her section and more than a third of residents have so far succumbed to the new coronavirus."They didn't have time to take care of my mother," he told AFP.Her coronavirus test came back negative two days after her death, but Branngard, who claims she died of neglect, says the nursing home staff lacked protective gear and were spreading the virus around the home.Sweden, whose softer approach to the coronavirus has garnered international attention, admits it has failed to adequately prot... (more…)
Tests show UVC lamps could light the way in virus fight
New York (AFP) - Could a new type of ultraviolet lamp be used in stations, airplanes and schools to kill dangerous viruses, becoming a gamechanger in the COVID-19 fight?Researchers at Columbia University have been working on such uses for years, and the current pandemic could confirm the value of their efforts.UVC lamps have long been used to kill bacteria, viruses and molds, notably in hospitals and in the food-processing industry. As the coronavirus pandemic knocks world economies on their heels, this technology is experiencing a boom.But UVC (for Ultraviolet-C) rays are dangerous, causing s... (more…)