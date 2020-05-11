Quantcast
‘Dumbed-down’: Rosie O’Donnell explains why she can’t watch The View anymore

One of “The View’s” most famous alums says she can no longer stomach watching the talk show she helped pioneer.

Rosie O’Donnell, who served two stints on the show, helped steer the long-running ABC program in a more political direction with her opposition to the Iraq War and her public feud with Donald Trump, but she told The Daily Beast that she no longer kept up with watching.

“I don’t watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it’s been dumbed-down a lot,” O’Donnell said. “Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in, but in the old days, ‘The View’ had much more of a real conversation happening live, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happening anymore.”


Trump will be plunging ahead on COVID-19 without self-isolating health experts: White House reporter

A White House correspondent said President Donald Trump would be without some of his top public health experts as they self-quarantine after possible exposure to the coronavirus.

An aide to Vice President Mike Pence and two other West Wing staffers have tested positive for the virus, and Jonathan Lemire, of the Associated Press, told MSNBC's "Morning Joe" that other advisers and aides are concerned about their own health.

"He's going to start with a news conference, it's back," Lemire said. "He's got one today at 4:00 in the Rose Garden. He is going to give an update on the nation's testing program which, of course, has been the single matter where this administration has faced the most criticism, for the lack of widespread, effective testing, which is seen, of course, as the biggest obstacle to having a reopening of this nation, to have state economies start to spring back to life -- how hard it'd be to do that without the testing."

Trump’s grand alliance: MAGA hat-wearing cosplay fascism meets neoliberal capitalism — and the results could hardly be worse

One thing that unites the MAGA-hat cosplay fascists of the anti-lockdown "movement" and the Karens and Chads of the hashtag-resistance is the shared conviction that the United States of America is special and that nothing that happens here has much relationship to anything that happens anywhere else. OK, we might hear some comparisons to Germany in the 1930s — on both sides, honestly! — but even that is kind of a special declaration of specialness, as if fascism hasn't experienced something of a spring awakening all around the world.

2020 Election

Trump spent weekend tweeting like a ‘deeply disturbed senior citizen’ while people died: Morning Joe

MSNBC's "Morning Joe" host Joe Scarborough went off on a long rant about Donald Trump on Monday morning, lashing out at the president for spending the weekend frantically tweeting attacks on his perceived enemies when he wasn't retweeting fans praising him.

All as the coronavirus pandemic death toll passed 80,000 American lives.

Speaking with co-host Mika Brzezinski and MSNBC regular Rev. Al Sharpton, the host started by noting that the president was wasting time last week attacking him on Twitter, calling the presidential efforts "sad."

Regarding the weekend tweeting frenzy, Scarborough said the president is beginning to sound like a "deeply disturbed senior citizen," and that will cripple Republicans at the polls in November.

