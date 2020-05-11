‘Dumbed-down’: Rosie O’Donnell explains why she can’t watch The View anymore

One of “The View’s” most famous alums says she can no longer stomach watching the talk show she helped pioneer.

Rosie O’Donnell, who served two stints on the show, helped steer the long-running ABC program in a more political direction with her opposition to the Iraq War and her public feud with Donald Trump, but she told The Daily Beast that she no longer kept up with watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t watch it anymore because it upsets me, and because I think it’s been dumbed-down a lot,” O’Donnell said. “Everyone seems to think they have their two-minute sound bite and they want to get everything in, but in the old days, ‘The View’ had much more of a real conversation happening live, and it doesn’t feel like that’s happening anymore.”