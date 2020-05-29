Elon Musk mocked after Starship explosion: ‘Maybe have NASA handle rockets’

Billionaire Elon Musk was the target of jokes on Twitter after his company SpaceX suffered a rocket explosion.

“SpaceX just experienced the biggest explosion yet at its Texas site, where it’s testing prototypes for a Mars rocket,” Marina Koren of The Atlantic reported.

“A resident who lives nearby—just 2 miles away—said it felt like an earthquake,” she added.

Elon, your rocket just blew up. pic.twitter.com/EZAVN4cVCd — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 29, 2020

Musk was ridiculed following the blast. Here’s some of what people were saying:

When you realize your wallet was on the rocket pic.twitter.com/p2DdhubJoS — Harrison (@harriweinreb) May 29, 2020

Elon Musk has now exploded 4 of his Starship rocket prototypes. If he explodes 2 more he gets the 7th one free — Chloé Cunha (@ChloeCunha) May 29, 2020

Imagine being a SpaceX/NASA astronaut that’s scheduled for lift off tomorrow and watching this happen today. That’s gotta be a different kind of anxiety. (this is a prototype rocket and not the one in use tomorrow, but still 🥴) pic.twitter.com/bdmROuNETN — Pablo Escobarner (blue check) (@PabloEscobarner) May 29, 2020

Elon’s rocket doing a flawless impression of the Minneapolis 3rd precinct pic.twitter.com/jqIf1OajTh — Fairy Gothmother (@jenny2x4) May 29, 2020

something beautiful about a police precinct and an Elon Musk hobby rocket going up in smoke within 24 hrs of each other ♥️ https://t.co/iIjINmIMGx — "Craven piece of garbage" – Glenn Greenwald (@f_a_r_t_s) May 29, 2020

Time for Elon Musk to admit he sucks at rockets. Maybe go work at a Costco. — comrade ahli cake ☭ (@ahlicake) May 29, 2020

Elon Musk destroys rocket in solidarity with protestors https://t.co/OuTeldR9Ra — dan wickes (@dan_wickes) May 29, 2020

For the millionth time Elon Musk is an incompetent grifter, just pay NASA please. https://t.co/b8ElpmeLLJ — hypnotransgirl 𒀭𒈹𒍠𒊩 (@hypnotransgirl) May 29, 2020

Maybe have NASA handle rockets instead of paying some dickhead middle man. https://t.co/s2CfkmFETg — Dave "Alive" Anthony (@daveanthony) May 29, 2020