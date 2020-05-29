Quantcast
Elon Musk mocked after Starship explosion: ‘Maybe have NASA handle rockets’

Published

1 min ago

on

Billionaire Elon Musk was the target of jokes on Twitter after his company SpaceX suffered a rocket explosion.

“SpaceX just experienced the biggest explosion yet at its Texas site, where it’s testing prototypes for a Mars rocket,” Marina Koren of The Atlantic reported.

“A resident who lives nearby—just 2 miles away—said it felt like an earthquake,” she added.

Musk was ridiculed following the blast. Here’s some of what people were saying:

2020 Election

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel repeatedly voted by mail — before suing California for expanding the practice

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel frequently voted by mail before leading a lawsuit against California over the state's mail voting expansion, according to voting records.

This article originally appeared at Salon.ig

McDaniel announced on Sunday that the RNC, the National Republican Congressional Committee and the California Republican Party had sued Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom after he announced that all registered voters in the state would receive mail-in ballots for the upcoming elections.

Breaking Banner

Arrest warrants issued for white lacrosse players who confronted a black man on his doorstep after cops initially let them go

Published

18 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

An incident that occurred on Mother's Day and was caught on video has touched off a debate about white privilege, according to Decaturish.com's Dan Whisenhunt.

On May 10th, two young white men approached the porch of a black resident in a Georgia neighborhood and began knocking on his door, apparently because the resident made comments on Facebook accusing the white men of having “interactions with prostitutes,” according to the police report. The men then told the resident to come outside and discuss the issue "like a man."

Now, members of the Oakhurst community are wondering if the men would have been arrested if they were black instead of white.

Breaking Banner

Mayor Jacob Frey imposes curfew on Minneapolis

Published

46 mins ago

on

May 29, 2020

By

The mayor of Minneapolis has imposed a curfew on the city following multiple nights of violent protests following the killing of George Floyd while in police custody.

"A nighttime curfew is imposed in all public places within the City of Minneapolis, including streets, during the following times," the emergency regulation reads.

The restrictions apply from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Friday and Saturday.

"During the hours of curfew, all persons must not travel on any public street or in any public place.

The resolution noted, "much of the destruction and violence has taken place under the cover of darkness."

