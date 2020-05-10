Empty Las Vegas Strip counts losses as locals venture out
Las Vegas (AFP) – The marble statues at Caesars Palace are fenced off, the Venetian hotel’s gondolas sit empty, and the New York-New York casino rollercoaster has ground to a halt.Even the Bellagio’s famous dancing fountains are “completely shut” due to the coronavirus pandemic, says a surly security guard, before shooing an AFP correspondent away.In the absence of bustling crowds of drunken revelers, packed poker tables and overzealous club promoters, the slogan “what happens in Vegas stays in Vegas” has never felt more redundant.Last year, May was Las Vegas’s second-busiest month, drawing ne…
Breaking Banner
These awesome two-ingredient brownies are one baking hack that doesn’t sacrifice on flavor
Latest Headlines
Professor apologizes for argument with racial slur caught on video
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Hours after California State University, Sacramento’s president condemned the behavior of a professor and his wife caught on camera in an “ugly” confrontation with neighbors, the educator apologized for his wife’s use of a racial slur and said she was seeking help for alcohol and drug abuse.The video of associate professor Tim Ford and his wife was initially posted on Facebook May 1 by their neighbor, Mikaela Cobb. The video has been widely circulated online and received thousands of views.In a written statement released Friday afternoon by their Elk Grove-based attorney, ... (more…)
Latest Headlines
Two more children die of rare illness linked to coronavirus: Cuomo
NEW YORK — Two more New York children have died from a “toxic shock-like” ailment that doctors now think is tied to the coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Saturday.The toddlers who died were being treated for symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, a mysterious and rare ailment, and tested positive for COVID-19.“The illness has taken the lives of three young New Yorkers,” Cuomo said.“This is the last thing that we need at this time with all that’s going on, with all the anxiety we have,” he added. “Now for parents to have to worry about whether or not their youngster was infected.... (more…)