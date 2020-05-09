ER doctor rains hell on president for giving states minimal public health support: ‘We didn’t sign up to be Trump’s warriors’

On MSNBC Saturday, ER doctor Rob Davidson slammed President Donald Trump for his comments that the American people are “warriors” who will go out to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

“You can’t make up for it by saying there will be a great economy, but — Dr. Davidson, do you think children should be considered warriors, who should risk death and risk their teachers getting sick and maybe dying, just so that their parents can go back on the wheel and Donald Trump can have his great economy back that was actually Barack Obama’s great economy?” asked host Joy Reid.

“None of us signed up to be warriors in Donald Trump’s battle between public health and the economy,” said Davidson. “Frankly, we cannot have an economic recovery without truly addressing the public health piece.”

“I know here in Michigan we have a governor who has put out a 17-page, six-step plan. We’re in Phase Three right now,” said Davidson. “All we need from the federal government is a consistent message, people wearing masks, people — telling people to stay home and follow their governor’s direction, and we need them to utilize the [Defense Production Act] to get us swabs and reagents so we can do the testing, that is still lacking in our state. That’s all we need.”

“Other states might need more because their governors aren’t doing the great job Governor Whitmer is, but really, here in Michigan we’re asking for very, very minimal from the president,” said Davidson. “And calling us ‘warriors’ and expecting us to sacrifice ourselves for some economy that he is dreaming that is going to recover without public health, I think is ludicrous.”

