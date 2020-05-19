Eric and Donald Trump Jr are in a race to become the family’s worst member: conservative columnist

In a biting column for the Daily Beast, conservative Matt Lewis expressed his disgust with Donald Trump’s two elder sons, Don Jr. and Eric, saying their comments on the events of the day appears to be a contest to take the title of worst Trump.

Lewis, who left the Republican Party specifically because of President Trump, began by noting that Eric made the rounds on TV over the weekend and attacked Democrats, telling Jeanine Pirro on Fox News, “… the COVID-19 shutdowns are a ‘cognizant strategy’ meant to hurt his father’s re-election chances,” before adding, “And guess what, after November 3, coronavirus will magically, all of a sudden, go away and disappear and everybody will be able to reopen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let’s stop and examine this, because this alternative reality ‘narrative’ is likely to be with us for the next several months, if not forever,” Lewis wrote. “Of course, it is theoretically possible that coronavirus is a serious danger and that our government’s mitigation strategy made the cure worse than the disease. But if one subscribes to this theory, it’s worth asking: Who’s to blame? This brings you to an uncomfortable question: WHO’S IN CHARGE? The answer, of course, is Donald J. Trump.”

After writing, “You can’t have it both ways. Trump either is in charge of what Eric Trump characterized as a hoax, or he’s a patsy who has been duped by his enemies. Either scenario should be disqualifying,” Lewis turned his gaze on Don Jr. for likewise pushing Trump propaganda.

“In related news, Donald Trump Jr. launched a sleazy attack on Instagram, suggesting Joe Biden is a pedophile. Not to be outdone, Eric followed that up by posting (and later deleting) a tweet asking the question: ‘Would you trust Joe Biden to drive your child to school?'” Lewis reported.

“This seems to fit into the Trump playbook of accusing other people of things that he might just as easily be accused of,” Lewis wrote before deftly pointing out, “I’m not saying of course that I have any evidence that Trump has done anything like that. But over the years, Trump has said some sketchy things about underage girls, including reportedly telling a 10-year-old girl and a 14-year-old girl that he’d be dating them in a few years. In addition to that, there are all sorts of weird comments he has made about his own daughter, Ivanka, such as referring to her (when she was just 16) as “hot.” He would later refer to her as “voluptuous” and “a piece of ass.” Oh yeah, and wasn’t it Trump who partied with Jeffrey Epstein? “

“If you dig deep into any of the narratives being pushed by the Trumps, you’ll find they almost always involve logical fallacies (if Mike Flynn was railroaded, why was Trump fooled by the ‘deep state’ into firing him?) or glaring cases of hypocrisy. It just takes a little time to digest and evaluate the charges and think rationally about them—which is admittedly hard to do when they are ‘flooding the zone with shit,'” he added, before concluding, “Hypocrisy, thy name is Trump.”

ADVERTISEMENT

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).