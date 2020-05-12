Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-ambassador asks why Trump was depending so much on China for all the info about COVID-19

Published

1 min ago

on

Michael McFaul

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul walked through one of the most revealing excuses President Donald Trump has used to deflect his role in the coronavirus crisis.

In the past several weeks, Trump and his White House staff have dodged responsibility, saying that it was “Communist China” that dropped the ball, or even intentionally misled the world about the coronavirus.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Coronavirus was a Chinese hit-and-run followed by a cover-up that cost thousands of lives,” the GOP said in an April 17 memo. It further promised that Republicans will “push for sanctions on China for its role in spreading this pandemic.”

“The W.H.O. really blew it. For some reason, funded largely by the United States, yet very China centric. We will be giving that a good look,” Trump tweeted.

“Punishing China is definitely where the president’s head is at right now,” one senior adviser told the Washington Post.

The White House hasn’t yet revealed how China stopped President Trump from being able to act to contain the virus until mid-March, well over two months after China sounded the alarm about the crisis.

But McFaul was more confused why the president and the White House was relying for advice from “Communist China” to begin with.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We spend $60 billion + on our national intelligence and another $20 billion plus on military intel,” tweeted McFaul on Tuesday afternoon. “Shouldn’t we, therefore, rely on our own Intelligence Community for gathering data about national security threats? Did Reagan rely on the KGB for data about Chernobyl? Did Kennedy rely on Khrushchev for accurate intel about Soviet missiles in Cuba? Did Obama rely on Putin or the Russian intelligence for accurate information about Iranian nuclear programs? That I can answer for sure — no.”

“When I was in the government (2009-2014), I don’t remember the Obama administration relying on the Chinese Communist Party for accurate data on anything related to our national security. Why is Trump?” McFaul asked. “I look forward to seeing the full declassified picture of what our Intelligence Community (IC) was telling Trump about this national security threat in real-time. I’m sure the IC wasn’t just waiting for the Chinese Communist Party officials to tell the truth.”

There have already been reports that Trump and his team knew far more than they were leading on, said McFaul.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And with the SAME (sic) public data from Wuhan, Chinese deception and all, different U.S. counties and governors behaved very differently,” he tweeted. “Different countries behaved very differently. All of this variation cannot be attributed to a single variable – Chinese Communist Party deception.”

He agreed that China should be held accountable for whatever role they played in harming people, but an international investigation is needed. Those who responded poorly to COVID-19 also deserve scrutiny, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where does the buck stop in the Trump administration? Anywhere?” he closed.

Read the full thread on Twitter.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you trust Donald Trump
to be honest during
this pandemic ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

‘Almost impossible to overstate how appalling’ Trump’s arguments are in Supreme Court case: columnist

Published

21 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Writing in the Washington Post this Tuesday, columnist Paul Waldman writes that President Trump's desperate attempts to keep the public from knowing his finances may finally be coming to an end.

This Tuesday, the Supreme Court heard arguments from lawsuits Trump has filed to stop people from seeing his tax returns. While it's hard to know how the justices will rule, what has been revealed is the "almost limitless scope of immunity" Trump seeks.

"Trump believes he should be excused not just from congressional oversight, not just from criminal investigation, not just from questioning by the press, but even from politics itself," Waldman writes, adding that it's "almost impossible to overstate how appalling the arguments by Trump’s lawyers have been. They have claimed kingly powers for the president — that while he is in office he can’t be prosecuted or even investigated. That, they say, applies to both Congress and prosecutors."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany: ‘Testing is not preventative’

Published

32 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany insisted on Tuesday that testing for the novel coronavirus cannot help prevent infections.

At a White House briefing, McEnany was asked if she wanted to retract earlier remarks in which she claimed it would be "nonsensical" to test every American for COVID-19.

"In order to reopen the country, what amount of testing does make sense to you?" the press secretary was asked.

"We have to engage in strategic testing," McEnany opined before pointing out that a negative test does not mean a person will be virus free forever.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist unloads on selfish Americans who are unwilling to forego brunch to save lives

Published

43 mins ago

on

May 12, 2020

By

Conservative Bulwark columnist Charlie Sykes is furious after watching a weekend's worth of Americans flocking to public places whether even if states haven't fully reopened.

Such was the case with one Castle Rock, Colorado restaurant where the owner admitted they had to do something or they'd lose the restaurant. She may now lose her business license for violating the orders. But at least people got to have their over-priced eggs.

Americans are telling pollsters they aren't ready for everything to reopen and they're continuing to worry about the risks they face. At the same time, however, they're done being cooped up in the house.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image