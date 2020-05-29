Quantcast
Ex-officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody for George Floyd’s killing

59 mins ago

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by Minnesota state authorities on third-degree murder charges.

The Minneapolis police officer was fired this week after he pinned George Floyd to the ground with his knee on the Black man’s neck until the 46-year-old died.

The killing has prompted days of protest that reached a fever pitch Thursday night, after the county prosecutor announced that he did not have enough evidence to support a criminal charge.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said Friday that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.

Police initially said Floyd had resisted arrest and then suffered a medical event, but those claims were contradicted by video evidence.

Another video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the man begged for his life and bystanders told the officer that he was bleeding from the nose.


Joe Biden rips Trump for encouraging violence against Minneapolis protesters

2 mins ago

May 29, 2020

Joe Biden called for police reform to root out "systemic racism" in the wake of George Floyd's killing.

The former vice president said he had spoken with Floyd's family, and he criticized President Donald Trump's leadership without mentioning his name.

“This is no time for incendiary tweets," Biden said. "It’s no time to encourage violence. This is a national crisis and we need real leadership."

Biden said the "anger and the exhaustion is undeniable" for Black Americans, and he said police departments must be reformed to end brutality and bigotry.

"We need real police reform that holds bad cops accountable," he said.

At least 9 million US households with children are ‘not at all confident’ they’ll be able to afford food next month, census survey finds

8 mins ago

May 29, 2020

"Even if they *do* end up getting food, you have to understand the mental and physical toll of living with that kind of fear, and how that affects relationships, work, health, and everything else."

A poll released by the U.S. Census Bureau this week revealed that at least nine million American households that include children are unsure whether they'll be able to access enough food in the next four weeks and millions more are experiencing housing insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

Police unions almost always defend cops no matter what — but they aren’t defending Derek Chauvin

19 mins ago

May 29, 2020

Former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin was taken into custody on Friday days after the death of George Floyd -- and he's getting surprisingly little support from police unions.

As Reason Magazine documents, police union officials have been much less willing to go to bat for Chauvin than they have in other cases in which officers were caught on camera physically abusing suspects.

The San Francisco Police Officers Association, for instance, put out a statement saying that Chauvin's actions as shown in a bystander video were "inconsistent and contrary to everything we have been taught, not just as an academy recruit or a police officer, but as human beings."

