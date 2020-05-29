Ex-officer Derek Chauvin taken into custody for George Floyd’s killing

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been taken into custody by Minnesota state authorities on third-degree murder charges.

The Minneapolis police officer was fired this week after he pinned George Floyd to the ground with his knee on the Black man’s neck until the 46-year-old died.

The killing has prompted days of protest that reached a fever pitch Thursday night, after the county prosecutor announced that he did not have enough evidence to support a criminal charge.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said Friday that Chauvin has been taken into custody in connection with the May 25 death.

Police initially said Floyd had resisted arrest and then suffered a medical event, but those claims were contradicted by video evidence.

Another video showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as the man begged for his life and bystanders told the officer that he was bleeding from the nose.