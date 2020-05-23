Ex-RNC head tips off Democrats how to derail Lindsey Graham’s ‘sham’ Biden investigation

On MSNBC Saturday, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele advised Democrats how to fight the politically motivated investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

“I’m going to give you the last word on this,” said host Joy Reid. “You have Lindsey Graham pretending to investigate Joe Biden, who used to call him his friend, a piece in which Trump is mad at people like Lindsey Graham, because they’re not doing enough to slime Joe Biden.”

“Look, the investigations into Biden and Burisma and Hunter and all of that — I just have this to say,” said Steele. “If anybody gets subpoenaed, don’t show up, or if you do, say I’ll show up when all the folks who were subpoenaed in the administration show up, we’ll do this together. Because the reality of it is, it exposes what this really is about. This is not about anything serious. This is not about anything that is, you know, a death knell to the national security of the country. This is about raw politics and using the agencies of the federal government to go after your political opponents.”

“Everyone should know what it is and call it out for what it is,” continued Steele. “So this investigation is a joke. It’s a sham. I think we need to see that for what it is.”

Watch below: