Ex-RNC head tips off Democrats how to derail Lindsey Graham’s ‘sham’ Biden investigation
On MSNBC Saturday, former Republican National Committee Chairman Michael Steele advised Democrats how to fight the politically motivated investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).
“I’m going to give you the last word on this,” said host Joy Reid. “You have Lindsey Graham pretending to investigate Joe Biden, who used to call him his friend, a piece in which Trump is mad at people like Lindsey Graham, because they’re not doing enough to slime Joe Biden.”
“Look, the investigations into Biden and Burisma and Hunter and all of that — I just have this to say,” said Steele. “If anybody gets subpoenaed, don’t show up, or if you do, say I’ll show up when all the folks who were subpoenaed in the administration show up, we’ll do this together. Because the reality of it is, it exposes what this really is about. This is not about anything serious. This is not about anything that is, you know, a death knell to the national security of the country. This is about raw politics and using the agencies of the federal government to go after your political opponents.”
“Everyone should know what it is and call it out for what it is,” continued Steele. “So this investigation is a joke. It’s a sham. I think we need to see that for what it is.”
‘A new low’: Trump buried for heading to the golf course as COVID-19 US death toll heads for 100,000
Donald Trump was being raked over the coals on Saturday morning after it was reported that he headed out to the golf course as the U.S. death toll from the coronavirus pandemic nears the 100,000 mark.
According to Bloomberg, "Trump arrived at the Trump National Golf Club in suburban Virginia around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday. He was spotted earlier wearing a white polo shirt and signature white 'Make America Great Again' cap. The White House doesn’t always confirm Trump’s activities while at his golf courses."
Rick Wilson: Trump’s campaign manager Parscale is ‘milking him like cow’ as his re-election bid is dying
On MSNBC Saturday, former GOP strategist Rick Wilson laid out how Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump's campaign manager, is just using his re-election bid to enrich himself.
"What is remarkable about Donald Trump, if there is a lot of marks, he's one of them, right?" asked host Joy Reid. "He's one of the people they use. He's his own customer, consuming his own product. The grift is so real ... do you think that Trump understands people are doing that to him?"
"I think Trump would shoot at him through one metric," said Wilson. "He's shoveled hundreds of millions onto Facebook and other advertising outlets and his numbers are right where they were. His return on investment is terrible. He is kind of a sucker. These guys are playing him, milking him like a cow. And I never want to see that image in my head again. But they are taking Donald Trump to the cleaners."