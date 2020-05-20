Quantcast
Connect with us

Ex-Swedish prime minister laments that Trump has created a ‘post-American world’

Published

1 min ago

on

During the coronavirus crisis, phrases like “post-American world” and “post-American decade” have been coming up a lot — the assertion being that when the United States, under President Donald Trump, was faced with a deadly pandemic, it failed to show leadership the way that it did during World War II, the Great Depression and other crises of the past. Carl Bildt, who served as Sweden’s prime minister from 1991-1994, discusses the United States’ fall from grace in his Washington Post column — and he certainly isn’t happy about it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 70-year-old Bildt sees evidence of a “post-American world” in the recent annual meeting of the World Health Assembly. This year, Bildt laments, something “very different” was happening from past meetings: “the post-American world was on full display as it has seldom been seen before.”

“It is not that the United States has ceased to exist — far from it,” the former Swedish prime minister writes. “But it has left behind any ambition of global leadership and any function as a global inspiration. And that is very new. Tragically so.”

Bildt notes that at this year’s World Health Assembly meeting, which was held online rather than in person, the first speaker was Chinese President Xi Jinping — and his speech was followed by speeches from French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. Macron and Merkel, according to Bildt, “spoke about the vaccine” for COVID-19 “that everyone is hoping for as a global public good.”

The former Swedish prime minister explains, “It was the European Union that carefully maneuvered the diplomatic work needed to get a global consensus around a resolution calling for a comprehensive review into the handling of the coronavirus pandemic…. It took four hours or so of speeches by ministers from around the world before the United States made its presence felt. Until then, the United States hadn’t even been mentioned.”

Bildt wraps up his column by lamenting how marginal a role the U.S. played in this year’s World Health Assembly gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Bildt, “This was the post-American world on display: China assertive and confident, Europe trying to save what can be saved of global cooperation, and the Trump administration mostly outside firing its heavy artillery in all directions, but with limited actual results….  Rarely has the United States been as marginalized at a major diplomatic gathering.”


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Do you approve of
Dr. Anthony Fauci ?
VOTE NOW

Breaking Banner

Ex-Swedish prime minister laments that Trump has created a ‘post-American world’

Published

1 min ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

During the coronavirus crisis, phrases like “post-American world” and “post-American decade” have been coming up a lot — the assertion being that when the United States, under President Donald Trump, was faced with a deadly pandemic, it failed to show leadership the way that it did during World War II, the Great Depression and other crises of the past. Carl Bildt, who served as Sweden’s prime minister from 1991-1994, discusses the United States’ fall from grace in his Washington Post column — and he certainly isn’t happy about it.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

The surprising psychological reasons people cheat at social distancing

Published

4 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

As the world fights the novel coronavirus pandemic, our strongest weapon right now is physical distancing. Proven by studies and supported by history, staying home save lives.In fact, bending this rule to meet even a few other people may undo our efforts.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Ex-Trump official says prescribing hydroxychloroquine ‘just simply isn’t good medical advice’

Published

13 mins ago

on

May 20, 2020

By

During a segment on CNN this Wednesday, former Veterans Affairs secretary Dr. David Shulkin attempted to dispel notions that the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine is an effective treatment against the coronavirus, as President Trump has suggested.

"I think so far we've had a lot of studies come out and none have shown evidence that says that this is an effective drug for the treatment or prevention of COVID-19," Shulkin said, adding that additional studies are being conducted and experts will have to see is that assessment changes.

"But at this point, to take a drug that has no effectiveness, or no known effectiveness, but potential harm, doesn't make a lot of sense," he continued.

Continue Reading
 
 
You need honest news coverage. Help us deliver it. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1. Go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image