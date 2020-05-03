Ex-Trump fan reveals on MSNBC how he was duped into voting for the president in 2016
Appearing on MSNBC’s “AM JOY,” a former supporter of Donald Trump looked back on the 2016 election and explained how he came to vote for the president — laying a large part of the blame on Fox News personalities who pumped up the then-businessman’s accomplishments while avoiding his numerous failures.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, Army veteran David Weissman said he learned much more about the president after the election than he did prior to voting — but first he attempted to explain why rabid supporters of the president have taken to the streets to protest the pandemic lockdown.
“A lot of this fear I mentioned about, a lot comes from propaganda from conservative networks downplaying the virus,” Weissman offered. “They don’t think the virus isn’t as serious as it really is and a lot of people do not believe in the numbers of the fatalities from the virus– we have Trump even called it a hoax, he called it a hoax for a long time. He waited until 70 days to finally act on it. You see people like Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham, they were calling it a hoax. That’s why you have so many thinking that this is not as serious as it really is, why they have no problem going into public and protesting.”
Asked how he came to vote for Trump and then turn on him, he explained, “Well, I had a very interesting dialogue that pretty much changed my worldview with [comedian] Sara Silverman on Twitter. I learned a lot about values that liberals believe in, Democrats, even politicians like Obama and Hillary Clinton.”
“I learned a lot of the stuff I believed for many years that’s false, what in the real world is really going on,” he continued. “So, when my worldview changed, I learned who Trump really is. I realized he is not this patriotic businessman, you know. He had business failures, you know, he’s like not this — the person that Fox News and other media outlets made him out to be, he’s not that in real life. When I realized that, I learned that that’s not who I voted for — when I voted for Trump, I was picturing somebody else.”
Watch below:
2020 Election
Republicans at risk of a ‘blowout’ in November’s election if they continue to let ‘Trump be Trump’: conservative
According to Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, every day that Donald Trump is on camera talking about the coronavirus pandemic the odds of Republicans seeing any gains in the November elections -- to say nothing of holding onto the seats that already have -- decreases.
As the conservative columnist wrote, "Rarely have polls painted as consistent a portrait of President Trump’s and Republicans’ standing: Terrible. In multiple polls, former vice president Joe Biden has a comfortable lead nationally, and a small but consistent lead in battleground states ranging from Pennsylvania to Michigan to Arizona (!) and North Carolina. Needless to say, if the numbers hold and Biden wins Arizona, this will be a blowout election."
2020 Election
Tammy Duckworth rains hell on Trump for ‘sucking up’ to China’s Xi when he should have been preparing for pandemic
Appearing on MSNBC's "AM Joy," Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) didn't hold back as she criticized Donald Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying he wasted precious weeks that could have put the country on better footing to deal with the looming health crisis if he hadn't been spending his time "sucking up" to China's leader.
Speaking with host Joy Reid, the military veteran turned lawmaker was asked about the president dismissing, on Friday night, an inspector general for pointing out how ill-prepared the Trump administration was for the pandemic.
"What do you make of the firing of this inspector general and will there be potentially hearings on it?" host Reid asked.
2020 Election
Trump campaign hopeful blaming China for president’s COVID-19 failures will salvage his re-election: report
Faced with declining poll numbers in multiple swing states, Donald Trump's 2020 campaign strategists are gearing up for a full-throated assault on China as the cause of the COVID-19 crisis that has shut the country down in the hopes that it will be a winning issue for voters unhappy with his bungling response that has led to over 65,000 U.S. deaths so far.
According to a report from Politico, the change in election strategy began weeks ago as millions lost their jobs as the country shut down to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.