Facebook to embrace remote work in post-pandemic shift
Facebook chief Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday remote work is here to stay, and that half of the social network’s staff could be doing jobs from afar within a decade.
Zuckerberg devoted a live-streamed “town hall’ meeting with employees to how a remote-work trend compelled by the pandemic is being embraced by employees without affecting productivity.
He outlined steps Facebook will take to adapt operations to remote work for the long-term, saying it is quite possible that about half of the company’s employees could doing their jobs that way within 10 years.
“I think we’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work, at our scale for sure,” Zuckerberg said.
“But, we’re going to do this in a way that is measured and thoughtful and responsible and in phases over time.”
Initial steps will include “aggressively” hiring remotely instead of requiring face-to-face interviews with candidates.
“Most of us are working remotely at this point, so it doesn’t make sense for us to bring people into offices that a lot of them aren’t going to be able to go into anyway,” Zuckerberg said.
About 95 percent of Facebook employees work remotely due to pandemic concerns, and the company has told them they can continue to do their jobs that way through next year if desired.
Shifting aggressively to remote work brings opportunity to hire talented candidates who don’t live near cities where Facebook has offices, sparing them commutes, congestion and the high living costs of tech-company towns.
Zuckerberg said he wanted to protect Facebook workplace culture shaped on Silicon Valley campuses, known for playful, creative atmospheres, gourmet meals and other fun perks.
“This is fundamentally about changing our culture and the way that we are all going to work longterm,” Zuckerberg said.
“I am optimistic, but I want to make sure that we move forward a measured way.”
The move by Facebook follows an announcement from Silicon Valley rival Twitter, which recently announced that most of its workforce may continue telework indefinitely.
Some tech firms have said they don’t expect to bring most employees back to the office before 2021.
Earlier Thursday, Facebook said it was bulking up the Workplace version of its social network that helps employees get their jobs done remotely.
Workplace, which now has some five million paying users, is taking advantage of innovations in other parts of Facebook, adding virtual “rooms” where as many as 50 people can drop in for video chats and integrating services from its Portal smart screens and Oculus virtual reality.
COVID-19
Chechen leader hospitalized with suspected coronavirus: reports
The strongman leader of Russia's southern Chechnya region, Ramzan Kadyrov, was in a hospital in Moscow on Thursday suffering from suspected coronavirus, news agencies reported.
"Ramzan Kadyrov was taken by plane to Moscow with a suspected case of coronavirus. Now (he) is under medical supervision," state news agency TASS reported, citing a medical source who said Kadyrov was in a stable condition.
News agency RIA Novosti also quoted a medical source as saying that Kadyrov, 43, was in hospital in Moscow, while Interfax quoted a Moscow medical source saying he was being treated and was "suspected of having coronavirus".
‘I think I look better in the mask’: Trump shows off the coronavirus mask — that he refuses to wear
At his speech at the Ford plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday, President Donald Trump showed off his face mask and remarked on how good it looked. "I think I look better in the mask," he said.
This stands in contrast to the fact that he is refusing to wear the mask while speaking to the press.
Earlier in the speech, Trump had said that he didn't want to give reporters the satisfaction of seeing him with the mask on, but that he had worn it earlier while touring the plant. However, most of the photographs of Trump taking the tour show him still not wearing the mask — even though it is required of anyone at the plant.
WADA study: no meaningful link between TUEs and Olympic medals
There's no meaningful link between an athlete having a Therapeutic Use Exemption (TUE) and winning an Olympic medal, a study unveiled Thursday by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) found.
US tennis stars Serena and Venus Williams and reigning Olympic and world all-around gymnastics champion Simone Biles are among athletes who have used TUEs, special permission to take otherwise banned substances for medical needs.
Their WADA medical data, including use of TUEs, was revealed publicly by a hacker in 2016.
The WADA study examined athletes with TUEs at the 2012 London and 2016 Rio Summer Olympics and the 2010 Vancouver, 2014 Sochi and 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Olympics to see if athletes with TUEs won more medals than those without.