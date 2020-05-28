‘False and absurd’: Trump ridiculed while getting fact checked on California kids stealing ballots
On Thursday, President Donald Trump offered up a new argument against expanding mail-in voting: that kids will raid mailboxes and steal ballots to illegally vote.
In the Oval Office, President Trump says kids will raid mailboxes in California and hand out the ballots. “You don’t think they rip them out of mailboxes?”
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 28, 2020
Commenters on social media were confused where this idea even came from.
Californian here. 🙋🏻♀️
No they do not do this.
— Lisa Guerrero 💃🏽 (@4lisaguerrero) May 28, 2020
Never happened in the past 10 years I’ve voted by mail in CA!
— kt (@kaitmarie__) May 28, 2020
Washingtonian here. I actually had a ballot stolen (along with my other mail), called the county and got a replacement. They marked the old tracking ID as invalid.
— AnnieSur (@AnnieSurlar) May 28, 2020
This is obviously false and absurd. California law allows voters to track their ballots https://t.co/qkpaKCWhzW
California Election officials also verify the signature on the ballot with one they have on file https://t.co/si5eItFk7G. https://t.co/ZZWN32NII8
— Sam Levine (@srl) May 28, 2020
No. That doesn’t happen. He’s a liar and he made it up. He knows if everyone votes he loses.
— Scott Dworkin (@funder) May 28, 2020
Bloody hell he is desperate
— OceanGirl🌍🌎🌏🇺🇸🇦🇺🇬🇧🇮🇪 (@Salacia_sea) May 28, 2020
It’s been well-known for years that teens’ misbehavior centers on their overwhelming desire to vote.
— JRehling (@JRehling) May 28, 2020
On behalf of all non-Americans, we would suggest that you choose Biden in November because the current guy is in waaay over his head.
— Michael “Mike” Davies (@MikeDaviesNow) May 28, 2020
Kids and all those federal crimes they commit these days. pic.twitter.com/MIFGepGF3R
— Melissa (@SodDribble) May 28, 2020
“California Kids also play their Rock N’ Roll music too loud! TURN IT DOWN!”
— Trumpy Trumpy (parody) (@outofcontroljb) May 28, 2020
At least half the time I assume Jones is playing a sick act to get views/clicks. Trump has the IQ of a rock.
— Matt Cooper 🌊🌊 (@WifiWolfpack) May 28, 2020
Come on there are thousands and thousands of kids in the streets looking for ballots. I hear there are so many you can see them from space.
— midlifebroad (@GinaMK) May 28, 2020
I’ve had a shit ton of things stolen off of my front porch but never once has a kid stolen my mail-in ballot. Or my jury summons. Or my PAYCHECK. Or my People magazine. What the actual hell?
— ruth (@rutlamb11) May 28, 2020
The dog ate my ballot, lol
— cindi phillips (@cindiph94423981) May 28, 2020
He’s right! Haven’t you all heard about that roving gang of teenagers in California who just want to destroy our democracy?
You know them as @GOPLeader and @DevinNunes.https://t.co/7BLI8SFLll
— Justice is Coming (@firedup79) May 28, 2020