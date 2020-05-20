Far-right conspiracy nut thanks QAnon in Oregon GOP Senate primary victory speech
A believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican Party’s primary for the U.S. Senate in the state of Oregon.
Per The Daily Beast, Republican candidate Jo Rae Perkins on Tuesday night celebrated her win by touting her belief in QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is working to secretly uncover a global pedophile ring that encompasses the entire Democratic Party.
“Where we go one, we go all!” said Perkins, reciting the QAnon slogan. “I stand with President Trump, I stand with Q and the team. Thank you anons, and thank you patriots. Together, we can save our republic!”
Perkins this fall will go on to face Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who enters the face as the heavy favorite as an incumbent in a safe blue state. Merkley in 2014 easily won his reelection bid by capturing 56 percent of the vote, while Republican challenger Monica Wehby won only 37 percent of all votes cast.
Watch Perkins’s victory video below.
#WWG1WGA #PerkinsForUSSenate #Oregon pic.twitter.com/cHIGnBmBYJ
— Jo Rae Perkins (@PerkinsForUSSen) May 20, 2020
2020 Election
Far-right conspiracy nut thanks QAnon in Oregon GOP Senate primary victory speech
A believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican Party's primary for the U.S. Senate in the state of Oregon.
Per The Daily Beast, Republican candidate Jo Rae Perkins on Tuesday night celebrated her win by touting her belief in QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is working to secretly uncover a global pedophile ring that encompasses the entire Democratic Party.
2020 Election
Think Trump and Republicans wouldn’t try to cancel an election? Look at what the GOP in Georgia just pulled off
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will be permitted to hand-pick the state's next Supreme Court Justice after that same high court ruled last week that a special election set for Tuesday could be canceled.
Kemp and his Secretary of State, Brad Raffensberger, moved to cancel voting in the state earlier this year after state Supreme Court Justice Keith Blackwell announced he would step down after his six-year term expires at the end of 2020.
Taking the matter of who should succeed Blackwell into his own hands will allow Kemp, a Republican, to appoint another right-wing judge to serve on the highest court in the state for at least two years. Like the U.S. Supreme Court, the nine-member Georgia Supreme Court—though most of its member recused themselves from ruling on this case—enjoys a Republican majority.
2020 Election
All Texans can vote by mail after judge rules absentee ballot restrictions are illegal
A federal judge on Tuesday opened a path for a massive expansion in absentee voting in Texas by ordering that all state voters regardless of age qualify for a mail-in ballot during the coronavirus pandemic.
Days after two hour preliminary injunction hearing in San Antonio, U.S. District Judge Fred Biery agreed with individual Texas voters and the Texas Democratic Party that voters would face irreparable harm if existing age eligibility rules for voting by mail remain in place for elections held while the coronavirus remains in wide circulation. Under his order, which will surely be appealed, voters under the age of 65 who would ordinarily not qualify for a mail-in ballot would now be eligible.