Far-right conspiracy nut thanks QAnon in Oregon GOP Senate primary victory speech

A believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory has won the Republican Party’s primary for the U.S. Senate in the state of Oregon.

Per The Daily Beast, Republican candidate Jo Rae Perkins on Tuesday night celebrated her win by touting her belief in QAnon, a conspiracy theory that claims President Donald Trump is working to secretly uncover a global pedophile ring that encompasses the entire Democratic Party.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Where we go one, we go all!” said Perkins, reciting the QAnon slogan. “I stand with President Trump, I stand with Q and the team. Thank you anons, and thank you patriots. Together, we can save our republic!”

Perkins this fall will go on to face Sen. Jeff Merkley (D-OR), who enters the face as the heavy favorite as an incumbent in a safe blue state. Merkley in 2014 easily won his reelection bid by capturing 56 percent of the vote, while Republican challenger Monica Wehby won only 37 percent of all votes cast.

Watch Perkins’s victory video below.