FDA issues warning about Abbott Labs’ coronavirus test that Trump hyped — and the White House has relied upon
President Donald Trump has tried to reassure America about the spread of COVID-19 within the White House by noting that they are using rapid tests.
But his own Food and Drug Administration is warning that the test being used could give false negative results — meaning coronavirus could be spreading further than the test is able to detect.
“Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to early data that suggest potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19. Specifically, the test may return false negative results,” the FDA warned.
@US_FDA issues warning about rapid test the White House uses, which doctors also use for POTUS:
“Negative results may need to be confirmed with a high-sensitivity authorized molecular test.”
Health experts including @NIH director say false negative rate could be 15-20+ %
