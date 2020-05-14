FDA issues warning about Abbott Labs’ coronavirus test that Trump hyped — and the White House has relied upon

President Donald Trump has tried to reassure America about the spread of COVID-19 within the White House by noting that they are using rapid tests.

But his own Food and Drug Administration is warning that the test being used could give false negative results — meaning coronavirus could be spreading further than the test is able to detect.

“Today, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is alerting the public to early data that suggest potential inaccurate results from using the Abbott ID NOW point-of-care test to diagnose COVID-19. Specifically, the test may return false negative results,” the FDA warned.

