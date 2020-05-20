Quantcast
FEMA under investigation by DHS inspector general over how it has distributed medical supplies: report

On Wednesday, Axios reported that the Homeland Security inspector general has opened an investigation into how the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has distributed medical supplies in the coronavirus pandemic.

“FEMA is leading federal operations in response to the outbreak and is tasked with distributing vital medical supplies and protective equipment across the U.S.,” wrote Orion Rummler. However, “When procuring supplies, inexperienced volunteers recruited by Jared Kushner were reportedly tasked with choosing where the equipment should go, per The New York Times.”

Some aid organizations have reported that FEMA has diverted medical supplies, like N-95 masks, that were intended for medical workers. And state governments are reportedly being forced to bid against FEMA for critical equipment.

The new investigation comes as President Donald Trump has fired several inspectors general, including a key State Department watchdog who was investigating Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
