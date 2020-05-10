Quantcast
Floridians aren’t following virus safety measures — as thousands refuse to stay home

Published

1 min ago

on

MIAMI — As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis continues to allow phased reopenings in more parts of the state, the state’s Department of Health announced a new app that streamlines the way Floridians and others can take the Community Action Survey, which officials say can help slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.Data from the survey show Floridians aren’t following some health official safety measures.The Community Action Survey Report was first announced in early April. DeSantis said, “In addition to helping our state better identify and predict coronavirus trends in Florida, the StrongerThanC-19…

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Stephen Miller’s wife is likely the reason multiple senior officials are quarantining: reports

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Three top public health officials are under varying degrees of quarantining after potential exposure to COVID-19 inside the White House.

"Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and member of the White House's coronavirus task force, tells CNN he will begin a 'modified quarantine' after making a "low risk" contact with the White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus," CNN reported Saturday evening.

Breaking Banner

Trump met with his Secretary of State and Pentagon chief on Saturday — and nobody was wearing a mask

Published

3 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

President Donald Trump met with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark Esper on Saturday.

The White House released a photo of the Cabinet Room meeting that also included senior military leadership.

In the photo, nobody is seen wearing a mask, even though two White House aides have tested positive for COVID-19 in recent days.

CBS News White House correspondent Weijia Jiang asked why nobody was wearing a mask. A senior White House official told her it is because everyone in attendance was tested prior to the meeting.

Breaking Banner

Billionaire Elon Musk threatens removing Tesla from California over ‘fascist’ coronavirus restrictions

Published

4 hours ago

on

May 9, 2020

By

Tesla chief Elon Musk on Saturday threatened to pull his electric car headquarters and plant out of California after local authorities kept him from resuming production due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately," Musk tweeted in a long diatribe, characteristic of past online rants which are not necessarily carried out.

Referring to the California city where the cars are produced, Musk said that "if we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all" it will depend on "how Tesla is treated in the future."

