For cruise crew members stuck at sea, mental strain is huge
Miami (AFP) - For the thousands of cruise ship crew members stuck at sea aboard their vessels as the coronavirus crisis unfolds, the situation is psychologically intense, to say the least.For some, it has been too much to bear -- at least three crew members are believed to have taken their own lives, and some fear a major mental health crisis is brewing."Many of us have a lot of stress and anxiety right now, especially with not knowing what the future holds," Ryan Driscoll, a 26-year-old singer on the Seabourn Odyssey, told AFP."We call it Groundhog Day here, the same thing every single day. S... (more…)
Republicans spent the weekend lobbying Trump to kill funding for World Health Organization during COVID-19 pandemic
President Donald Trump's attempt to dodge responsibility for the impact of the coronavirus has prompted blame pointed at China and the World Health Organization. In the middle of a global pandemic, Trump is leaning toward canceling 100 percent of the WHO's funding.
On Friday, Fox News host Tucker Carlson obtained a "leaked document" he said showed Trump was "on the brink of resuming U.S. funding of the World Health Organization."
According to a report from Axios, Trump was nearly convinced to restore partial funding for the WHO, given the need for the world to work together to fight COVID-19. Trump, however, is vacillating between most options. Three sources said he was ready to kill the future funding, while another source said the decision was still fluid.
Putin’s Russia is handling the COVID-19 outbreak much like Trump’s America — badly
For obvious reasons, the word "Russia" has dominated American headlines since the beginning of Donald Trump's presidency. Many who opposed Trump believed that Russia's election interference helped Trump win the 2016 presidential election; whereas many Trump supporters believed that Democrats were using a half-baked scandal as an excuse to delegitimize their opponent and lick their wounds after an unexpected electoral defeat.
This article first appeared in Salon.