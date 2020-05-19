Ford Motor Company says Trump must wear mask for ventilator factory tour

President Donald Trump will be required to wear a mask when he visits Ford’s ventilator factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday.

Ford spokesperson Rachel McCleery told Crain’s that Trump will have to follow the same rules as everyone else.

“Our policy is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” McCleery said. “We shared all of Ford’s safety protocols, including our manufacturing playbook, employee pamphlet and self-assessment survey with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip.”

Trump has declined to wear a mask for recent tours of essential factories in Pennsylvania and Arizona. The White House has not publicly confirmed that the president will wear a mask for Thursday’s tour.

The visit to Michigan comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) ordered a ban on “nonessential” factory tours, included at the Ford plant. However, the governor has not moved to prevent the president’s trip.