Ford Motor Company says Trump must wear mask for ventilator factory tour

Published

1 min ago

on

President Donald Trump will be required to wear a mask when he visits Ford’s ventilator factory in Ypsilanti, Michigan on Thursday.

Ford spokesperson Rachel McCleery told Crain’s that Trump will have to follow the same rules as everyone else.

“Our policy is that everyone wears PPE to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” McCleery said. “We shared all of Ford’s safety protocols, including our manufacturing playbook, employee pamphlet and self-assessment survey with the White House ahead of time and in preparation for this trip.”

Trump has declined to wear a mask for recent tours of essential factories in Pennsylvania and Arizona. The White House has not publicly confirmed that the president will wear a mask for Thursday’s tour.

The visit to Michigan comes after Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) ordered a ban on “nonessential” factory tours, included at the Ford plant. However, the governor has not moved to prevent the president’s trip.


Washington Post mocks Trump for only having problems with Fox News when they won’t confirm his lies

Published

1 min ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

The Washington Post's Phil Bump couldn't help but notice that President Donald Trump's marriage to Fox News only extends so far as the network's agreement to push whatever he says as gospel.

That conflict came into play Monday, when the president continued to advocate using hydroxychloroquine to prevent COVID-19. It not only doesn't prevent COVID-19, it also doesn't cure it. Still, Trump said that he decided to demand the drug from his White House physician.

The Center for Disease Control has removed hydroxychloroquine from their site as a treatment for the coronavirus and the Food and Drug Administration goes even further.

Here’s what happened when a former State Dept official spent an entire week in the ‘parallel universe’ of pro-Trump media

Published

15 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

One longtime Democratic operative decided to spend an entire week consuming nothing but pro-Trump media -- and he came away feeling as though he had traveled to a "parallel universe."

Philippe Reines, a former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State and adviser to Hillary Clinton, writes in The Daily Beast about his experiment spending an entire week watching Fox News, listening to Rush Limbaugh, and reading right-wing blogs such as Gateway Pundit to get an idea of what the average Trump voter was learning about the world around them.

Woman behind ‘Roe v. Wade’ said in a ‘deathbed confession’ that conservatives paid her to lie about her conversion

Published

39 mins ago

on

May 19, 2020

By

"Jane Roe," the plaintiff in the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling legalizing abortion, admitted in a deathbed confession that she faked her conversion later in life to oppose legal abortion.

Norma McCorvey, who died in 2017, became known as Jane Roe after suing for the right to get a legal and safe abortion in Texas, made the stunning confession in the upcoming FX documentary "AKA Jane Roe," reported The Daily Beast.

“This is my deathbed confession,” McCorvey chuckles in the film.

